Governor Abbott Receives TPPF Ronald Reagan Award For Successful Conservative Stewardship Of Texas

TEXAS, April 9 - April 9, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Celebrates Launching The Largest Day One School Choice Program In America

Governor Greg Abbott last night was awarded the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s (TPPF) Ronald Reagan Award in recognition of his proven conservative stewardship of Texas and for launching the largest day-one school choice program in America during the Texas Policy Summit's annual award dinner.

“A single word that is of paramount importance when it comes to policy or anything involving democracy is the word freedom,” said Governor Abbott. “School choice is about freedom. It's about the freedom of parents being able to choose the best education pathway for their child. We passed school choice. I consider this to be a victory dinner for everybody in this room, people outside of this room, and for the warriors who helped get school choice across the finish line. More importantly, it is a victory dinner for all the parents out there."

Speaking to elected officials and advocates, Governor Abbott highlighted the overwhelming demand for school choice across Texas, with more than 270,000 students applying for Texas Education Freedom Accounts which prioritize students with disabilities and from low-income families. This demand is an unprecedented milestone that underscores parents’ desire for more control over their children’s education. The Governor also made clear that Texas is not done yet. Through education-focused legislation and further investments in career and technical education, Texas is on a clear path to becoming the number one state in the nation for educating students.

At the dinner, TPPF presented the Governor with the Ronald Reagan Award, which honors conservative leaders who champion limited government, free markets, and individual liberty—principles that drive Texas’ success.

The Governor was joined by First Lady Cecilia Abbott, TPPF CEO Greg Sindelar, and other state officials and education leaders.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.