Governor Abbott Names President, Appoints Three To Angelina And Neches River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, April 9 - April 9, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Jody Anderson, Kimberly “Kim” McRae Childs, Ph.D., and Thomas Murphy to the Angelina and Neches River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on September 5, 2029. Additionally, the Governor named Jody Anderson as president of the Board. The Board constructs, maintains, and operates in the valleys of the Neches River and its tributaries.

Jody Anderson of Lufkin is retired. He previously served as the president and co-owner of Timberland Mobile Housing, LLC. He is also a former president of the Texas Manufactured Housing Association and a former member of the National Manufactured Housing Consensus Committee. Anderson received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University (SFASU).

Kimberly “Kim” McRae Childs, Ph.D. of Nacogdoches is the Dean of the College of Sciences and Mathematics at SFASU. She is a member of the American Association of University Women and the Council for Advancement and Support of Education. She is a member of the University Women’s Club and the Nacogdoches Rotary Club. Childs received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Dallas Baptist University, a Master of Science in Mathematics from SFASU, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Curriculum and Instruction and Mathematics Education from Texas A&M University.

Thomas Murphy of Crockett is retired from VHSC Cement. He is a member of the American Concrete Institute and the Associated General Contractors of America. Murphy received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from SFASU.