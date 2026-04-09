Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas State Technical College System Board Of Regents

TEXAS, April 9 - April 9, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Frank Denton and reappointed Kathy A. Powell Stewart, D.N.P. and Ron Widup to the Texas State Technical College (TSTC) System Board of Regents for terms set to expire on August 31, 2031.

Frank Denton of Conroe is the president and owner of Denton Investment Corporation and Lube Time, Inc. He has served as chair of the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners and a former chairman of the Texas Commission of Licensing and Regulation and a former member of the Texas Medical Board. He is a former board member on the Texas Association of Business and former chair of its small business committee. He is a teacher at First Presbyterian Church and is a previously served as a facilitator with Bridges to Life Prison Ministry. Denton received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Sam Houston State University.

Kathy A. Powell Stewart, D.N.P. of San Angelo is retired after 46 years as a registered nurse. She previously served as an administrative director of Nursing at the Shannon Medical Center. She is a member of the Emergency Nurses Association, Society of Trauma Nurses, Association of Air Medical Services, and the Texas Association of Air Medical Services. Additionally, she is a member of the 2018 Class of Leadership San Angelo and a former member of the Boys & Girls Club of San Angelo Board of Directors. Powell received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Texas Christian University, Master of Science in Nursing Administration from Texas Woman’s University, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of South Alabama.

Ron Widup of Arlington is chief technical marketing officer for Vector Power. He is a former two-term president of the InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA) and currently is a member of the NETA Board of Directors and the NETA Standards Review Council. He served on multiple National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) committees and is chair of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) P902, IEEE Guide for Maintenance, Operation, and Safety of Industrial and Commercial Power Systems (Yellow Book) committee. He is a past member of the TSTC Regent’s Circle and an advisory board member of the Electrical Power & Controls Program for TSTC-Waco. Widup received an Associate of Applied Science in Electrical Power Distribution from TSTC-Waco.