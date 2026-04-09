Governor Abbott Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Two New Power Stations In Southeast Texas

TEXAS, April 9 - April 9, 2026 | Port Arthur, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the groundbreaking of the Entergy Legend and Lone Star power stations, marking a major expansion of Texas’ energy capacity that will add more reliable and affordable power in Southeast Texas.

"No state provides more power generation than the great State of Texas," said Governor Abbott. "Today, we are expanding that leadership by breaking ground on two new massive power generation stations. We thank Entergy for investing in our state and for powering our future."

“Entergy is proud to serve Southeast Texas — a region defined by its skilled workforce, strong infrastructure, community support, and global reach," said Entergy chair and CEO Drew Marsh. "Its continued growth depends on affordable and reliable power. Legend and Lone Star demonstrate how we’re investing to meet today’s needs while supporting the region’s long‑term future.”

“More families, businesses and industries are choosing Southeast Texas, and they are counting on power they can depend on every day," said Entergy Texas CEO Eliecer Viamontes. "These two generation resources position us to meet that demand, drive job creation and support economic development that will keep our communities moving forward."

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Governor Abbott highlighted Texas as America's undisputed energy leader, ranking No. 1 for energy and electricity production, oil and gas production, wind-power generation, and utility-scale solar, and battery storage. The Governor emphasized that Texas continues to bring energy sources online to expand the state's energy and electricity capacity to power the Texas of tomorrow. Additionally, Governor Abbott highlighted the thousands of megawatts (MW) that the state has added to the grid in the last five years, noting that the Legend and Lone Star power plants will add 1,200 MW of power that can supply electricity for over 300 thousand homes.

Entergy generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to more than 3 million customers through operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Learn more at EntergyTexas.com .

The Governor was joined by Entergy Corporation CEO Drew Marsh and Entergy Texas President and CEO Eli Viamontes and other state and local officials.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.