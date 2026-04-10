Governor Abbott Appoints Eight To Early Childhood Intervention Advisory Committee

TEXAS, April 10 - April 10, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Rachel C. Bowden, Cynthia D. Lee, Ed.D., and Allison P. Wilson and appointed Rebeca Ciesielski, Susana Perez, and Jennifer Villarreal, Ed.D. to the Early Childhood Intervention Advisory Committee for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. Additionally, the Governor appointed Mandy Young and Representative Alan Schoolcraft to the board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Committee advises the Texas Health and Human Services Commission Division for Early Childhood Intervention (ECI) Services on development and implementation of policies that constitute the statewide ECI system.

Rachel C. Bowden of Austin is the director of regulatory initiatives at the Texas Department of Insurance. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Government and Sociology from the University of Texas (UT) at Austin and a Master of Public Affairs from The UT Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs.

Cynthia D. Lee, Ed.D. of McKinney is an educational diagnostician at Prosper Independent School District. Lee received a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Behavior, a Master of Science in Special Education, and a Doctorate in Supervision, Curriculum, and Instruction from East Texas A&M University (formerly known as Texas A&M University – Commerce).

Allison P. Wilson of Austin is the deputy director of the childcare and early learning division at the Texas Workforce Commission. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Education and Child Study from Smith College.

Rebeca Ciesielski of Spring is a stay-at-home parent. She completed the LoneStar Leadership Education Neurodevelopmental Disabilities program and is the president of the Texas Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Network. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Sociology from Grove City College and a Master of Arts in Sociology from West Virginia University.

Susana Perez of Brownsville is the program/parent coordinator of the Parent FACT Autism Grant at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV). She received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management and a Master of Education in Special Education from UTRGV.

Jennifer Villarreal, Ed.D. of Roanoke is an educational diagnostician, program director, and assistant professor in the College of Education at Dallas Baptist University. She received a Bachelor of Science in Education, Master of Education in Educational Administration, and a Master of Education in Special Education from Dallas Baptist University. She also received a Doctor of Educational Administration from the University of North Texas.

Mandy Young of Cedar Park is a special education technical assistance manager at the Texas Education Agency. She received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from UT Austin and a Master of Science in School Psychology from Texas State University.

Representative Alan Schoolcraft of McQueeney represents Texas House District 44. He is an attorney, business owner, and previously served in the Texas House from 1981-1993. Schoolcraft received a Bachelor of Science in Business from UT Austin and a Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s University Law School.