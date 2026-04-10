Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Texas Severe Weather Risk

TEXAS, April 10 - April 10, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather expected to impact multiple regions of Texas over the next several days.

"The State of Texas stands ready to deploy all necessary resources to help local officials respond to potential severe weather across the state," said Governor Abbott. "State and local emergency response partners are actively monitoring weather conditions and are on standby to help ensure safety for Texans and our communities. Texans are encouraged to regularly monitor road conditions, make an emergency plan, and heed the guidance of state and local officials."

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorm activity is expected to reach across a large footprint of the state through the weekend and into the early part of next week. These storms bring the potential for hazards such as large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding, and possible tornadoes. The areas of concern remain focused initially on West, North/Northwest, Central, and South Texas, before shifting towards Northeast Texas as the weekend progresses.

At the direction of Governor Abbott, the following state emergency response resources are available to support local severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Teams to assist with flood rescues

Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Teams to assist with flood rescues Texas Division of Emergency Management: The State of Texas Incident Management Team and All Hazards Group responders to support deployed emergency response resources across the state

The State of Texas Incident Management Team and All Hazards Group responders to support deployed emergency response resources across the state Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Personnel monitoring road conditions Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw crews to assist with clearing roadways

Saw crews to assist with clearing roadways Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with water rescues

Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with water rescues Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, helicopters with hoist capability, Tactical Marine Unit

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, helicopters with hoist capability, Tactical Marine Unit Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Packages with medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Severe Weather Support Packages with medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents and County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents and County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air, water, and wastewater monitoring

Additionally, TDEM and the Texas Emergency Management Council agencies continue to monitor increased wildfire conditions across areas of West and Northwest Texas. State wildfire response resources deployed by Governor Abbott remain engaged across the state in support of local wildfire response operations.

Texans are reminded to make a plan for potential storm impacts, assemble an emergency supply kit, review their family emergency plans, and follow directions from local officials.

Texans can check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, find severe weather safety information at TexasReady.gov, and access all hazards preparedness resources at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.