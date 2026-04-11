BESS in Germany: In 2026, GSL Energy Multiple 1-2.6MWh Energy Storage Projects Have Been Implemented

125kW x 261kWh All in one liquid-cooled energy storage GSL Energy 2.6 MWh Energy Storage System in Germany GSL Energy 2.08 MWh Energy Storage System in Germany GSL Energy 1 MWh Energy Storage System in Germany

深圳, 广东省 — GUANGDONG SHENG, CHINA, April 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSL Energy has seen a number of multi-scenario MW-scale projects come to fruition, further enhancing its global delivery capabilities across the commercial, industrial and storage sectorsIn 2026, GSL Energy continued to make inroads into the German energy storage market, Several 1–2.6 megawatt-hour (MWh-class) commercial and industrial energy storage projects were successfully implemented in the Beis region, covering diverse application scenarios such as mountainous solar power stations, large-scale integrated family farms and small-to-medium-sized family farms. These substantial achievements in bulk delivery demonstrate the technical prowess and overseas delivery capabilities of Chinese energy storage enterprises in the global commercial and industrial energy storage sector.As a leading enterprise specialising in residential and commercial & industrial energy storage, GSL Energy has successfully overcome the stringent market barriers in Germany through its mature liquid-cooling technology, comprehensive international compliance certifications and flexible system scalability. The simultaneous implementation of multiple MWh-scale projects has further deepened the company’s overseas market footprint, injecting Chinese strength into Europe’s energy transition.All projects implemented in the Besenheim region of Germany are centred around GSL Energy’s CESS125K261 liquid-cooled integrated commercial and industrial energy storage cabinet. Supporting multi-unit parallel operation and dynamic capacity expansion, it can flexibly accommodate power demands ranging from 1MWh to 2.6MWh. Equipped with multiple core functions, it comprehensively addresses the pain points of commercial and industrial scenarios: Peak shaving, valley filling, emergency power reserve, load optimisation control, short-term power regulation, short-circuit trading for distributed generation, transformer capacity expansion, and substation interconnection.The product has obtained EU CE certification and strictly complies with German grid connection requirements. Equipped with advanced liquid-cooling temperature control technology, it can adapt to Germany’s diverse and complex outdoor climates, ensuring safe, stable, compliant and reliable long-term operation, thereby providing a solid guarantee for the smooth grid connection and efficient operation and maintenance of projects.I. Multi-Scenario Deployment Addressing Core C&I Energy Needs in GermanyLeveraging its core product advantages, GSL Energy precisely matches the electricity demands of various C&I scenarios in Germany. The three flagship projects demonstrate targeted solutions and full-scenario adaptability:Case 1: Mountain Photovoltaic Power Station – 2.6MWh Energy Storage SystemTo address the challenges of intermittency and limited energy consumption capacity in mountainous PV power stations, GSL Energy deployed 10 units of 125kW/261kWh liquid-cooled all-in-one energy storage systems. These units are connected in parallel to form a 2.6MWh system, providing dedicated support for the PV station. The solution effectively improves energy consumption efficiency, enhances power generation performance, and increases overall revenue, while adapting to complex mountainous environments and strict grid requirements.Case 2: Large Integrated Family Farm – 2.08MWh Energy Storage SystemFor large integrated family farms in Germany with high electricity demand, GSL Energy delivered a 2.08MWh energy storage system. The solution precisely supports full-scenario energy needs, including irrigation systems, agricultural machinery charging, and daily farm operations. It enables energy self-sufficiency, reduces electricity costs, ensures stable power supply, and establishes a benchmark for farm-level energy solutions.Case 3: Small and Medium-Sized Planting Farms – 1MWh Energy Storage System Targeting the core needs of small and medium-sized planting farms, GSL Energy deployed a 1MWh energy storage system. The system primarily supports irrigation equipment and household electricity consumption, offering a cost-effective solution that optimizes energy expenses while ensuring stable basic power supply, effectively filling a gap in the energy storage market for smaller farms.II. Core Product Strength Ensures Successful Project DeploymentThe successful implementation of multiple MWh-level C&I energy storage projects in Germany is largely attributed to the strong performance of GSL Energy’s 125kW/261kWh liquid-cooled all-in-one system. As a key product developed in 2025, it stands out in the overseas C&I energy storage market due to its precise positioning and reliable quality:1.Comprehensive Certifications:The product has obtained multiple international certifications, including EU CE certification, fully complying with German and European market requirements, ensuring smooth grid connection and stable operation.2.Flexible Scalability:Supports parallel connection of multiple units, allowing flexible system configuration based on different scenarios and load requirements—from small farms to large photovoltaic power stations.3.Advanced Liquid Cooling Technology:Equipped with an advanced liquid cooling temperature control system, offering higher stability and longer lifespan. It adapts to varying climate conditions across Germany, ensuring safe and efficient year-round operation.III. Deepening Global Presence and Showcasing China’s Energy Storage StrengthFrom residential energy storage to C&I applications, and from the domestic market to global expansion, GSL Energy consistently prioritizes technology and customer needs, continuously advancing in the energy storage sector and breaking technical barriers.The successful deployment of multiple MWh-level C&I energy storage projects in Germany marks not only a significant milestone in the company’s global strategy, but also a strong demonstration of China’s energy storage technological capabilities.Looking ahead, GSL Energy will continue to focus on its core sectors—C&I and residential energy storage—further optimizing product performance and service systems, expanding its presence in Europe and the global market, and delivering more high-quality benchmark projects. With advanced Chinese energy storage technologies and solutions, the company aims to support the global energy transition and build a globally influential Chinese energy storage brand.Contact Us:If you have overseas C&I energy storage project needs, feel free to reach out. GSL Energy will provide customized solutions to help ensure efficient project implementation and maximize your returns.

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