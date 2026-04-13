Houston Women’s Empowerment Conference by Healing Through Action Set for April 24–26, 2026

15 Keynote Speaker Lineup for the April 24-26 Houston Women's Empowerment Conference Healing Through Action Logo Women at the Healing Through Action Conference in front of the banner

3-day Houston event features 15 keynote speakers, personal and professional development workshops, and book publishing coaching to help women tell their stories

This event creates a space where stories are honored, voices are heard, and transformation begins. When women show up and take a seat in a supportive environment, meaningful change happens. Join us!” — Elizabeth A. Ruiz, PhD, Founder of Healing Through Action

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healing Through Action is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering individuals and strengthening communities through education, advocacy, and compassionate, action-driven initiatives. Founded on the belief that true healing begins when individuals are equipped with both knowledge and support, the organization addresses critical social challenges, including domestic violence awareness, workplace abuse prevention, and personal development. Through workshops, conferences, community outreach, and collaborative partnerships, Healing Through Action creates safe spaces where individuals can learn, grow, and reclaim their voice.As part of its ongoing mission, Healing Through Action will host a transformative 3-day Women’s Empowerment Conference in Houston, Texas, April 24–26, 2026, bringing together 15 inspiring keynote speakers, community leaders, and women from across the country for a powerful experience focused on healing, leadership, and personal growth. This Houston women’s conference will feature personal and professional development workshops, survivor-led discussions, and hands-on opportunities—including publishing coaching to help women share and publish their personal stories—creating a unique space for connection, empowerment, and transformation.The organization’s work is grounded in a holistic approach that integrates emotional intelligence, leadership development, and trauma-informed practices. By bringing together survivors, professionals, educators, and community leaders, Healing Through Action fosters environments where lived experiences are honored and transformed into pathways for growth and leadership. Its programs are designed not only to educate, but to inspire action—empowering individuals to become advocates for themselves and others while creating lasting, positive change within their communities.The conference will feature 15 inspiring keynote speakers, including Ginine Emily Smith, Athena Dean Holtz, Diandra Ford-Wing, Rozlan Luck, Rene Gonzalez, Jotika Ramchandani, Jessica L. Bornholdt, Yuli Gomez, Sade Williams, Jennifer Mitchell, Ola Joseph, Sara Esther Hernandez, Carol Westover, Theresia Olson, and Jess Marie Martinez. These diverse voices bring powerful lived experiences and professional expertise across leadership, trauma recovery, personal development, and community advocacy.Created in response to the growing need for safe, supportive spaces for women, the conference will offer sessions focused on emotional intelligence, trauma recovery, leadership development, and finding one’s voice. In addition to educational programming, the event will feature a curated vendor marketplace and an author’s corner showcasing people, businesses, and organizations that support women’s wellness, empowerment, and professional growth—extending the conference experience beyond the stage and into the community.“Healing Through Action is more than a conference—it’s a movement,” said Elizabeth A. Ruiz, PhD, founder of Healing Through Action. “We are bringing together women who are ready to heal, lead, and take action in their lives and communities. This event creates a space where stories are honored, voices are heard, and transformation begins. When women show up and take a seat in a supportive environment, meaningful change happens.”“We know every woman has a story to tell, and we want to help her not only share it, but publish it,” said Athena Dean Holtz, keynote speaker and publishing expert. “We are honored to bring our Christian publishing house to the conference, offering complimentary one-on-one coaching throughout the three days. Attendees will learn how we help them write, edit, design, publish, and market their books. We cannot wait to see how many powerful stories become published works as a result of this experience.”Healing Through Action collaborates with nonprofits, shelters, businesses, and service providers that align with its mission to uplift and support vulnerable populations. These partnerships expand the organization’s reach and impact, connecting individuals with critical resources and opportunities for continued support beyond individual events and programs.The Houston Women’s Empowerment Conference is open to women of all ages, backgrounds, and life stages who are seeking growth, connection, and inspiration. Attendees are encouraged to invite friends, colleagues, and community members to join this impactful experience. With limited space and strong community interest, early registration is encouraged.About Healing Through ActionHealing Through Action is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and strengthening communities through education, advocacy, and action-driven initiatives. The organization focuses on domestic violence awareness, abuse prevention, personal development, and leadership empowerment through conferences, workshops, and community outreach. By creating safe, supportive environments and collaborating with community partners, Healing Through Action equips individuals with the tools, resources, and connections needed to heal, grow, and take meaningful action in their lives and communities.

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