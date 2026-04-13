J.L. Calder Wins First Place for the Book ‘DoubleHelix’ at The BookFest® Awards Spring 2026

Winner: 2026 BookFest Award

The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- J.L. Calder is a First Place winner at The BookFest Awards Spring 2026 for the book titled “DoubleHelix.” The book is honored in both the Mystery/Thriller and Thriller - Military, Spies, and Politics categories.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.J.L Calder says, “What an amazing honor to be recognized in two separate categories by The BookFest Awards. This was a passion project for so long, I’m happy its finally being received by the industry.”Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “I’m thrilled to announce J.L Calder as the winner of a First Place 2026 The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was fierce, and Calder should be very proud of this stellar accomplishment.”For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.About the Author:After earning a degree in English Literature from UCLA with a concentration in Military and Espionage fiction, Calder spent three decades in film production and brings a cinematic eye to the page, writing character-driven thrillers that blur the lines between truth, betrayal, and human experience. Published by Dwyer Street Press About The BookFest AdventureThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com

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