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Retired Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Agrees to Plead Guilty to PPP Fraud

BOSTON – A retired Sergeant for the Massachusetts State Police has been charged and has agreed to plead guilty to allegedly fraudulently obtaining a Paycheck Protection Program loan, which was later forgiven.

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Retired Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Agrees to Plead Guilty to PPP Fraud

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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