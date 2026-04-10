Thomasville Man with Violent Criminal Past Pleads Guilty to Gun Charge

ALBANY, Ga. – A South Georgia man with a prior conviction for rape and kidnapping who was wanted for a north Florida bank robbery and captured in Georgia after attempting to run from deputies while carrying a firearm is facing a maximum of 15 years in prison on a federal gun charge. Jonathan Lamar Wooten, aka “Chico,” 53, of Thomasville, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before Senior U.S. District Judge W. Louis Sands on April 9. Wooten faces a maximum of 15 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

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