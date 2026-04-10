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Man Sentenced to 14 and a Half Years in Prison for Carjacking Vehicle at Gunpoint in Backyard of Chicago Residence

DAMARRI CONNER carjacked a vehicle in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood.

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Man Sentenced to 14 and a Half Years in Prison for Carjacking Vehicle at Gunpoint in Backyard of Chicago Residence

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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