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Winthrop Man Charged with Receiving Stolen Government Money and Social Security Fraud

BOSTON – A Winthrop man was arrested today for Social Security fraud over a period of more than four years.

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Winthrop Man Charged with Receiving Stolen Government Money and Social Security Fraud

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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