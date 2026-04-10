Chinese National Pleads Guilty to Escaping from FCI Danbury

XIAOQIN YAN, 32, a citizen of China, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to escape from the custody of the Attorney General.

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