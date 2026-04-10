Drug Trafficker Leading Armed Fentanyl Ring in Berkeley County, West Virginia Pleads Guilty

U.S. Attorney Matthew L. Harvey announced today that 45-year-old Delano Alan Butler has admitted to spearheading a drug trafficking ring in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle. Butler pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl, approximately 200,000 lethal doses, as well as methamphetamine and cocaine.

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