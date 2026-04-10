Submit Release
News Search

There were 981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,970 in the last 365 days.

Grand jury indicts Jamestown man and Buffalo woman on narcotics conspiracy charge

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Brandon Murray, 41, of Jamestown, NY, and Latika Saintkitts, 35, of Buffalo, NY, with narcotics conspiracy, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life. In addition, Saintkitts is charged with distribution of crack cocaine and fentanyl. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Grand jury indicts Jamestown man and Buffalo woman on narcotics conspiracy charge

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.