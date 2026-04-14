SYOKAMI Introduces 15-Piece Magnetic Block Knife Set With Detachable Steak Block

SYOKAMI 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Set with Magnetic Block – Detachable steak knife block, built-in sharpener, Japanese inspired wood handles, Damascus pattern

Features double-sided magnetic storage, FSC-certified wood, and a built-in sharpener—bringing Samurai-inspired precision and modern intelligence to kitchens.

We created this set for people who cook at home. You need knives that are ready, dry, sharp, and easy to move to the table. It’s tradition, but smarter.” — Mr. Sun, Product Director at SYOKAMI

POMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SYOKAMI Launches 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Set with Magnetic Block on AmazonNew set features detachable steak knife block, double-sided magnetic storage, open-air design, and built-in sharpenerSYOKAMI, a kitchen cutlery brand drawing inspiration from the legendary swordsmith Syokomi, today announced the release of its 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Set with Magnetic Block, now available on Amazon.The set is designed to address common kitchen frustrations such as cluttered counters, damp enclosed knife slots, and the inconvenience of steak knives being fixed in the kitchen during dining. The magnetic storage block keeps knives visible and accessible while allowing air to circulate around each blade for faster drying.Key design features of the set include:Detachable steak knife block that separates from the main block for table or barbecue useDouble-sided magnetic storage holding knives on both sides of the blockOpen-air design to promote drying and cleanlinessBuilt-in sharpening tool for routine edge maintenanceHandles and holders made from FSC-certified, responsibly sourced wood“We created this set for people who cook at home – not for a studio kitchen, but for real life,” said Mr. Sun, Product Director at SYOKAMI. “You need knives that are ready, dry, sharp, and easy to move to the table. The detachable steak block and open magnetic storage came from observing our own families cook.”SYOKAMI knives are forged from high-carbon stainless steel with a Japanese-inspired Damascus pattern. The brand’s production facility in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district combines traditional craftsmanship with supply chain management. The 15-piece set is a new release; SYOKAMI has previously been featured by media and reviewers including Food & Wine and BestReviewsGuide.The SYOKAMI 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Set with Magnetic Block is priced at $179.99 and is available on Amazon (FBA) with free returns. Additional options include the 14-Piece Rotatable Knife Set with a 360-degree magnetic block, and the 7-Piece Foldable Magnetic Set , which can stand on a countertop or fold flat for drawer storage.About SYOKAMISYOKAMI knives honor the tradition of the swordsmith Syokomi, blending craftsmanship with modern design. The brand emphasizes environmental responsibility and compliance with global safety standards (FDA, ISO), providing professional-grade tools for home cooks.

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