Town of Millbury Partners with PlanetBids to Modernize and Streamline Procurement Processes

PlanetBids's end-to-end procurement system will save time, improve compliance, and help the Town more efficiently use taxpayer funds.

Partnering with PlanetBids ... will bring consistency across departments, strengthen how teams collaborate on evaluating proposals, and ultimately drive down the cost of capital projects.” — Mark Hollis, Millbury Dir. of Engineering, Facilities & Sewer Operations

MILLBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Town of Millbury has selected PlanetBids digital procurement platform to modernize its procurement process and provide a more structured, transparent approach to managing solicitations, bids, and vendor communications.As the Town continues to execute their capital improvement plan, PlanetBids will help streamline procurement tasks that were previously handled through a combination of manual processes and cobbled-together workflows.One of Millbury’s biggest priorities was creating a smoother, more consistent process for issuing RFPs and RFQs, as well as managing addenda release and maintaining reliable audit trails. The Town also wanted easier scope development, improved vendor outreach, and continued compliance as activity grows.PlanetBids’ end-to-end solution will support the Town throughout the procurement lifecycle, enabling the team to accept intake requests from anyone in the agency, create solicitations based on an unlimited number of templates , release RFPs to all registered and relevant vendors automatically, accept secure digital bid submissions via an easy-to-use vendor portal, and simplify structured bid evaluations.Key Benefits for the Town of Millbury Include:- A More Guided Process: PlanetBids gives the Town a centralized system for posting solicitations, issuing addenda, collecting responses, and tracking activity from start to finish.- Improved Compliance and Transparency: Time- and date-stamped records, addenda acknowledgments, bid tracking, and reporting tools help create the paper trail auditors expect and give staff better confidence in defensibility.- Better Vendor Engagement: The platform makes it easier to post opportunities, reach a wider vendor audience, and create more competitive bidding conditions to more efficiently utilize taxpayer funds.- Useful Reporting and Cost Data: Built-in reporting helps staff review pricing and costs and generate information needed for internal decision making and public transparency.The Town needed a system that could simplify day-to-day work while still giving finance, leadership, and other departments access to the information they need. PlanetBids will replace the fragmented, manual processes with a single system that supports compliance, improves visibility, and reduces the guesswork that can come with managing bids without dedicated procurement resources, all with a low cost that eliminates the bloat of larger ERP systems."Partnering with PlanetBids gives us a real opportunity to modernize our procurement practices. The platform will bring consistency across departments, strengthen how teams collaborate on evaluating proposals, and ultimately drive down the cost of capital projects by putting out stronger solicitations, increasing competition, and expanding our trusted vendor network," said Mark Hollis, P.E., Director of Engineering, Facilities, and Sewer Operations for the Town of Millbury.“We’re excited to support the Town of Millbury with a platform that brings structure and confidence to the procurement process,” said David DiGiacomo, PlanetBids CEO. “For lean teams especially, having the right tools in place can make a huge difference in efficiency, compliance, and long-term project success.”Businesses interested in working with the Town of Millbury can register as a vendor and view open opportunities at the Town's new PlanetBids vendor portal About the Town of MillburyMillbury is a town of over 14,000 located in the heart of Massachusetts and is the northernmost town in the Blackstone River Valley. Historically rich in mill village history, the Town evolved around the resources of the Blackstone River and has worked in recent years to improve water quality and public enjoyment of the river. Millbury is a community rich in history and natural resources but also at the forefront of development resulting from multi-million-dollar highway improvements. It features the Shoppes at Blackstone Valley, with more than 750,000 square feet of shopping and dining experiences and a 14-screen movie theater. Learn more at millburyma.gov About PlanetBidsPlanetBids’ lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for solicitation and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose-built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit planetbids.com

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