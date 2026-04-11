Martinique Tourism Authority Strengthens Cruise Partnerships at Seatrade Cruise Global 2026

Martinique is growing in its appeal as a vibrant and culturally rich Caribbean destination, attracting global interest from cruise partners and travelers alike.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Martinique Tourism Authority is set to reinforce its position as a premier Caribbean cruise destination through a strong presence at Seatrade Cruise Global 2026, taking place April 13–16 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Attendees are invited to visit the destination at Booth 1167, where Martinique will showcase its diverse cruise offerings alongside key public and private sector partners.Joining the Martinique Tourism Authority at the booth is a strong delegation representing the island’s cruise ecosystem, including Grand Port Maritime de la Martinique (headed by CEO Bruno Mencé), Antilles Shipping Service, CHAUTRAM, and tour operators such as Beyond the Beach, Cœur des Îles, and Roger Albert Voyages. Together, these stakeholders highlight the depth of expertise and collaboration driving Martinique’s continued growth as a cruise destination.With a strategic focus on itinerary development, destination experiences and long-term partnerships, Martinique’s delegation will engage in a full schedule of high-level meetings with key cruise executives and itinerary planners throughout the four-day conference.The destination’s agenda includes targeted discussions with major cruise brands and luxury lines such as Carnival Cruise Line, Explora Journeys, Orient Express, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean Group, Seabourn, TUI Cruises and Virgin Voyages. These meetings are designed to showcase Martinique’s diverse shore experiences, cultural authenticity, and continued investment in port and tourism infrastructure.On the final day of Seatrade, Martinique will participate in the Cruise Port Advisors Association’s “Meet the Itinerary Planners” session, where the team will conduct a series of rapid, pre-scheduled meetings with additional cruise partners including Atlas Ocean Voyages, Marella, MSC Cruises, Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Silversea Cruises.“Seatrade Cruise Global is an essential platform for strengthening relationships and advancing Martinique’s cruise strategy,” said Hervé Bullot, Director of Development for the Martinique Tourism Authority. “With a strong and well-balanced cruise program already in place, we welcome a wide range of vessels — from large ships to boutique and ultra-luxury segments — across Fort-de-France and exclusive anchorages around the island. Our focus is on continuously enhancing the visitor experience through close collaboration with our partners, ensuring our offer evolves to meet the expectations of today’s cruise lines and their guests.”Martinique continues to gain recognition for its unique blend of French and Caribbean culture, world-class culinary offerings and rich natural landscapes. The destination’s proactive engagement with cruise stakeholders at Seatrade underscores its commitment to expanding its cruise sector while maintaining a strong emphasis on quality, sustainability and visitor satisfaction.About MartiniqueMartinique, often referred to as the Caribbean island with French flair, the Isle of Flowers, the Rum Capital of the World, and the Isle of the famed poet Aimé Césaire, ranks among the world’s most enchanting destinations. As an overseas region of France, it features modern and reliable infrastructure, including well-maintained roads, utilities, hospitals and telecommunications services on par with any other part of the European Union.The island’s unspoiled beaches, volcanic peaks, lush rainforests, and more than 80 miles of hiking trails and waterfalls make it one of the Caribbean’s premier natural wonders. This unique blend of modern conveniences, pristine nature and rich cultural heritage has earned Martinique several prestigious distinctions in recent years. It was featured on The New York Times’ “52 Places to Go in 2023” list, named “Best Caribbean Destination” by About.com, and recognized as the “Top Caribbean Island for Delectable Dining” by Caribbean Travel & Life. The Bay of Fort-de-France, fronting the island’s vibrant capital, was also inducted into The Club of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World.Adding to its prestige, Martinique has been designated a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, and the iconic yole (or skiff) has been recognized by UNESCO for its cultural significance. A destination like no other – Martinique c’est magnifique!For more information, visit us.martinique.org.

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