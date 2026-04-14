Braveminds Academy Launches Specialized Therapeutic Mental Health Program for Adolescent Boys in Largo, Florida

Braveminds Academy: Where Adolescent Boys Find Support, Structure, and Healing

All-male therapeutic residential mental health facility expands evidence-based care and 24/7 admissions support for boys ages 11–17 across Tampa Bay.

Our mission is to provide adolescent boys with a safe and supportive environment where they can heal, rebuild confidence, and create a stronger path forward” — Alex Williams, MSW

LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Braveminds Academy, a specialized all-male therapeutic residential mental health facility, today announced the opening of its evidence-based treatment program for adolescent boys ages 11–17 throughout Largo and the greater Tampa Bay region.Designed specifically for young males facing emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges, Braveminds Academy provides a highly personalized therapeutic approach focused on long-term healing, resilience, and family restoration.The program combines clinically supported modalities including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), trauma-informed care, individual counseling, family therapy, and behavioral support within a structured residential setting.Braveminds Academy supports adolescent boys experiencing anxiety, depression, trauma, emotional dysregulation, behavioral challenges, school refusal, social withdrawal, and family conflict. Each treatment plan is individualized to address the unique emotional and developmental needs of every young man served.As an all-male therapeutic residential program, Braveminds Academy is specifically designed to address the distinct emotional, behavioral, and developmental challenges faced by adolescent boys. The structured environment allows young men to build confidence, strengthen emotional resilience, and develop healthier communication skills in a supportive setting.Family involvement remains a core part of the therapeutic process. Braveminds Academy works closely with parents and guardians to strengthen communication, rebuild trust, and support long-term healing both during treatment and after discharge.Families throughout Largo, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Tampa, and surrounding communities can access confidential admissions consultations and insurance verification 24/7.For immediate support, call (888) 966-0123 or visit https://www.bravemindsacademy.com/contact-us Families, therapists, school counselors, pediatricians, and healthcare professionals throughout the Tampa Bay region are encouraged to contact Braveminds Academy for immediate support, confidential admissions consultations, insurance verification, and referral coordination.Braveminds Academy remains committed to delivering specialized therapeutic mental health treatment built exclusively for adolescent boys and their families, providing a structured path toward emotional wellness, resilience, and long-term success.“Our goal is simple: help young men heal, grow, and move forward with strength and hope.” said Travis Atchison, PhD, LCSW-QS, MCAP at Braveminds Academy.

Inside Braveminds Academy’s Residential Mental Health Program for Adolescent Boys

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