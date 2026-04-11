One in 29 UK Children Has Lost a Parent or Sibling; A New Picture Book Wants to Help Them Talk About It

Aaron Kelsall's debut 'Tokens from Heaven' gives grieving children a gentle story to hold onto when words feel too big

Children grieve differently from adults, and they often do not have the words for what they are feeling” — Aaron Kelsall, author of Tokens from Heaven

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Aaron Kelsall has announced the launch of " Tokens from Heaven ," a newly released children's picture book created to help young readers cope with grief, bereavement and the loss of a loved one. The book is available now on Amazon at amazon.co.uk/dp/B0GH8FVCPK in both paperback and Kindle formats.Written by Aaron Kelsall, "Tokens from Heaven" was developed as a gentle, age-appropriate resource for parents, guardians, teachers and bereavement professionals. The book uses warm illustrations and accessible language to open conversations that families often find difficult to begin, offering children a relatable character and a hopeful narrative they can return to as they process their feelings.Childhood bereavement is a widespread but under-discussed issue in the United Kingdom. According to figures published by the Childhood Bereavement Network, approximately one in 29 school-aged children in the UK has been bereaved of a parent or sibling, the equivalent of around one child in every average classroom. Despite this scale, dedicated grief resources written specifically for younger readers remain limited, particularly within the picture-book format aimed at primary-age children."Children grieve differently from adults, and they often do not have the words for what they are feeling," said Aaron Kelsall, author of "Tokens from Heaven." "I wrote this book to give families a gentle starting point, something they can sit down and read together when the conversation feels too big to have on its own.""Tokens from Heaven" is intended for use in the home, in primary school classrooms, and within bereavement support settings such as charities and counselling services. The book offers a relatable central character that children can identify with, honest but hopeful language around loss and remembrance, discussion-friendly moments that help parents and educators guide a conversation, and a keepsake format that supports repeated reading over time.The launch reflects a growing recognition among educators and child psychologists of the importance of giving children safe, structured ways to talk about death and loss. By framing grief through story rather than instruction, the story of "Tokens from Heaven" aims to validate children's emotions while reassuring them that what they are experiencing is shared and survivable."Tokens from Heaven" is available now in paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon: amazon.co.uk/dp/B0GH8FVCPK. The book will also soon be available through wholesale distribution catalogues, including Gardners. Review copies, author interviews and high-resolution images are available to the media here About the AuthorAaron Kelsall is a UK-based first-time author dedicated to creating meaningful children's books that support emotional wellbeing and help families navigate difficult conversations through storytelling. "Tokens from Heaven" is his debut release.

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