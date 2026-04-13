Record Riot Returns to South Street for Vinyl-Fueled Celebration Alongside Spring Fest 2026

The vinyl digging action is intense at the South Street Record Riot. Find that special vinyl record on South Street. Keep digging! The South Street Record Riot is special day for everyone. Amazing records and great local stores too.

The 500 block of South Street will be transformed into a vinyl wonderland. Vendors will also sell CDs, tapes, vintage clothes, jewelry, and more.

Our three-times-a-year South Street Record Riot is one of our favorite events of the year. Philly is such a great music town, and South Street pulses with vinyl fun all day.” — Stephen Gritzan

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Record Riot returns to Philadelphia’s legendary South Street on Saturday, May 2nd, bringing a full day of vinyl collecting, live music vibes, and community energy to the 500 block of South Street.Featuring more than 50 dealer tables, the event will offer a wide selection of LPs, CDs, tapes, and more. The Record Riot is sponsored by Record Riots Repo Records , and the South Street Headhouse District , continuing a popular partnership that draws music lovers from across the region.This year’s event is held in coordination with South Street Springfest, a multi-block street fair taking place the same day. Springfest will feature a wide array of vendors, food offerings, and entertainment, creating a vibrant, festival-like atmosphere up and down South Street.The Record Riot runs from 10 AM to 5 PM, with free admission for all attendees. Guests can enjoy great music playing throughout the day, fun giveaways, and additional shopping as local South Street businesses join in by selling their goods outdoors.“Our three-times-a-year South Street Record Riot is one of our favorite events of the year,” says Record Riot organizer Stephen Gritzan. “Philly is such a great music town and South Street pulses with vinyl fun all day. Plus we are holding the event in tandem with Springfest, so there’s something for everyone.”The South Street Record Riot will return later in the year in front of Repo Records on Saturday, August 1st and Sunday, October 24th, giving collectors multiple opportunities to dig through crates in one of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods.For more information, visit www.recordriots.com

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