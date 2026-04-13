Industry Highlight: SATPRO – Setting a New Standard for Clinician Safety in Interventional Radiology and Cardiology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As interventional procedures become increasingly complex, the "invisible threat" of scatter radiation has moved to the forefront of occupational health discussions in hospitals worldwide. SATMED Health is addressing this challenge head-on with SATPRO , a specialized line of radiation protection solutions designed to safeguard the very people who deliver life-saving care.The SATPRO range, which includes advanced radiation-absorbing drapes and clinician shields, represents a critical leap forward in the "Sustainable Radiology" movement. While much of the industry focuses on patient dose, SATPRO is engineered to protect the clinical team. By utilizing high-attenuation materials, these drapes have been shown to significantly reduce scatter radiation exposure—the primary source of radiation dose for radiologists and technologists—without obstructing the surgical field or compromising procedural speed.Recent publications by "Jo, J. J., Kim, K. B., Shin, Y. H., & Choi, S. H. (2025). Evaluation of Composite Lead-Free Shield for Clinical Use in C-Arm Fluoroscopy. Journal of Magnetics, 30(4), 651-659." demonstrated significant reductions in scatter radiation to both the patient and healthcare worker in the interventional room.Key Clinical Impact:1. Scatter Reduction: Strategically placed SATPRO drapes act as a secondary barrier, capturing radiation at the source and lowering the occupational dose for the entire room.2. Regulatory Assurance: Every product in the SATPRO line is fully CE and FDA 510(k) compliant, meeting the most rigorous global standards for safety and performance.3. Sustainability & Savings: Integrated into the company’s "Direct-to-Factory" model, SATPRO eliminates the markup of third-party distributors, allowing departments to invest in premium clinician safety while simultaneously reducing their operational overhead.By bridging the gap between high-level radiation physics and everyday clinical practice, SATMED Health is ensuring that "As Low As Reasonably Achievable" (ALARA) applies to everyone in the room. As the organization continues to expand from its bases in New York and Hong Kong, SATPRO stands as a testament to their mission: protecting patients, protecting professionals, and protecting the future of healthcare.

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