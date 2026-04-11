California Supreme Court Orders Riverside County Sheriff to Stop Review of Seized Ballots

(Subscription required) Attorney General Rob Bonta said Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, a GOP candidate for governor, created an "unprecedented constitutional emergency" by pushing ahead with an investigation of alleged 2025 election irregularities.

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