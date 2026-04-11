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Era of political violence means higher costs for candidate security, a new report says

Security spending for congressional and presidential campaigns has jumped fivefold over the past decade as an increasingly hostile political environment has led to escalating threats against public officials, ranging from doxing to assassination plots, according to a report released Thursday.

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Era of political violence means higher costs for candidate security, a new report says

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