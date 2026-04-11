California Supreme Court reverses death sentence in Calipatria Police Chief murder case over juror bias

The California Supreme Court on Monday overturned the double-murder conviction and death sentence of Omar Richard Deen, ruling that a juror with deep personal and professional ties to one of the victims should never have been allowed to serve on the case.

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