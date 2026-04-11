Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,937 in the last 365 days.

California Supreme Court reverses death sentence in Calipatria Police Chief murder case over juror bias

The California Supreme Court on Monday overturned the double-murder conviction and death sentence of Omar Richard Deen, ruling that a juror with deep personal and professional ties to one of the victims should never have been allowed to serve on the case.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California Supreme Court reverses death sentence in Calipatria Police Chief murder case over juror bias

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.