Governor Ivey Signs into Law Stronger Penalties for Terrorist Threats in Schools and Other Public Spaces

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey has signed into law House Bill 7, which strengthens criminal penalties for those who make terroristic threats in schools and other public spaces.

“If Alabama is to remain the best place to live, work and raise a family, we must ensure all of our classrooms are the safest environments for learning,” said Governor Ivey. “Terroristic threats made against our schools are meant to create fear among students and their parents and undermine security. The wellbeing of Alabama’s children must come first. Those who make such threats will be subject to the toughest penalties under the law.”

Sponsored by state Rep. James Lomax, the terrorist threat legislation was introduced in the upper chamber by state Sen. Matt Woods.

“With school threats becoming a far too regular occurrence, protecting our children has never been more urgent, said Rep. Lomax. “HB7 ensures that our laws keep pace with these challenges by strengthening penalties and removing disruptive threats from the classrooms. I am grateful to Governor Kay Ivey and my colleagues in the Legislature for their continued commitment to the safety of every Alabama student.”

Under the new enhanced law, a person commits the crime of a terrorist threat in the first degree when they make a credible threat against a person or to damage property. It also expands the scope of the threat to include hospitals, nursing homes or other buildings housing disabled or immobile individuals.

“HB7 sends a clear message: Threats against our communities will not be tolerated,” said Sen. Woods. “This legislation strengthens accountability and ensures every threat against our schools, churches, hospitals and government buildings is taken seriously. Our schools should be focused on learning – not lockdowns.”

Additionally, a student charged with making a terrorist threat will be suspended from their classroom until completion of a due process hearing. They cannot return to school until all charges are resolved, and the student has completed a mental health examination. If a student is found guilty, they will be expelled from school.

The new law will become effective July 1, 2026.

A photo of Governor Ivey signing HB7 is attached.

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