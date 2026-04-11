Pending courthouse location, over budget funding shaping future Nevada City SR-49 corridor plans

The project focuses on safety improvements at four key intersections along the segment of Highway 49 which extend from west of the intersection of SR 20/49 and Uren Street, all the way out to the driveway of the former juvenile hall at Kahele Court.

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