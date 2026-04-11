Submit Release
News Search

There were 953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,699 in the last 365 days.

Pending courthouse location, over budget funding shaping future Nevada City SR-49 corridor plans

The project focuses on safety improvements at four key intersections along the segment of Highway 49 which extend from west of the intersection of SR 20/49 and Uren Street, all the way out to the driveway of the former juvenile hall at Kahele Court.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pending courthouse location, over budget funding shaping future Nevada City SR-49 corridor plans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.