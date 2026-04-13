Record Riots LLC Launches Record Show Mania, a Comprehensive Online Hub for Vinyl Record Events Nationwide

Vinyl diggers never rest! Here's a shot from the Erie Record Riot. Everyone loves records in 2026. Here's a scene from a New Jersey vinyl show. Find the record you are looking for by going to a vinyl record show.

Customers, dealers, and promoters can all benefit from Record Show Mania's easy interface and vinyl event search functions.

Customers and dealers alike love Record Show Mania, both for its ease of use and clear search results. What could be better than MORE vinyl shows?” — Stephen Gritzan

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Record Riots LLC, a leading promoter of vinyl record events across the United States, is proud to officially launch Record Show Mania , a new website dedicated to connecting vinyl record enthusiasts with record shows across the country.The site, available at www.recordshowmania.com , has been operating in beta and is already rapidly gaining traction as one of the most popular online destinations for vinyl record show listings in the U.S.Record Show Mania is designed to serve both collectors and promoters. Vinyl buyers can easily search for upcoming events and access key details including show dates, locations, hours, and more. Meanwhile, promoters benefit from a powerful, flexible platform that allows them to create and manage detailed event listings.Unlike traditional online record show directories, Record Show Mania gives promoters full control over their listings. Users can update information at any time, ensuring event details remain accurate and up to date. Promoters can also include expanded information such as dealer participation, show highlights, and additional logistical details tailored to both customers and vendors.Best of all, Record Show Mania is free for both attendees and promoters, lowering the barrier to entry and encouraging broader participation across the vinyl community.“Customers and dealers alike love Record Show Mania, both for its ease of use and clear search results,” said Record Riots co-founder Stephen Gritzan . “Promoters log in to their accounts and control publicity for their individual shows. What could be better than MORE vinyl shows?”Record Riots LLC will continue to enhance the platform with new features and expanded listings, making Record Show Mania the go-to resource for vinyl record events nationwide. The ability to view and list international vinyl record events has recently been added to the site.For more information, visit www.recordshowmania.com

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