Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes Top‑Producing Realtor® Kelly Serio to Its Distinguished Brokerage

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A Strategic Addition that Enhances the Brokerage’s New Orleans Presence.

Kelly’s expertise and passion for serving clients at the highest level will be a tremendous asset to our brokerage and the communities we serve.” — Kyle Tallo

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce that Kelly Serio , an award‑winning Realtorwith more than a decade of experience and an impressive 2025 20 million dollar production, has joined its elite team of real estate professionals. Kelly’s strong performance, market knowledge, and commitment to exceptional service make her a powerful addition to the Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty brand.A native of New Orleans and a graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and the University of New Orleans, Kelly’s passion for real estate began at age 26 when she purchased her first home—an experience that sparked her dedication to helping others achieve their homeownership goals. Today, she is recognized for her extensive expertise across both the Southshore and Northshore markets, where she and her husband own property on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.Kelly brings a wealth of experience in relocation services, residential sales, investor representation, and strategic listing preparation. Her impressive production, strong local roots, and reputation as a skilled negotiator and advisor make her an exceptional fit for our team. Sellers benefit from her unmatched work ethic, market insight, and ability to deliver maximum exposure and exceptional results. For buyers, her guiding philosophy—“Right house, right price, right time”—reflects her dedication to helping clients make confident, informed decisions in a competitive market.Clients consistently describe Kelly as a consummate professional: responsive, detail‑oriented, and genuinely invested in their success. Her reputation for integrity, care, and long‑term relationship building aligns seamlessly with the elevated standards of Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty.Kelly looks forward to continuing her successful real estate career under the Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty banner, offering clients the elevated service, global reach, and trusted guidance they deserve.

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