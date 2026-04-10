Public Input Meeting for the Northern Red River Flood Study from North of Grand Forks to the Canadian Border

About the Project

The project includes a planning-level flood study to identify and prioritize feasible alternatives that reduce the frequency and duration of Interstate and State Highway closures due to flooding of the Red River. This project is being completed in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

Representatives from the NDDOT, MnDOT, USACE, and Barr Engineering will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

Presentation and other meeting materials will be available at the NDDOT website following the meeting at: https://www.dot.nd.gov/redriverfloodstudy

Meeting Information

When: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Formal Presentation: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Alerus Center Convention Center Ballroom 3, 1200 S 42nd Street, in Grand Forks, ND.

Ways to Submit a Comment

Email jkoehler@barr.com with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24019” in the subject line.

Mail your comments to the address listed below and include “Public Input Meeting - PCN 12345” in the letter heading.

All comment must be postmarked or emailed by May, 6, 2026.

Contact

Jennifer Koehler

Barr Engineering

4300 MarketPointe Drive, Suite 200

Minneapolis, MN 55435

jkoehler@barr.com.

Related Resources

NDDOT Red River Flood Study

Northern Red River Flood Study Story Map

Special Accommodation

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.