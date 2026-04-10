As Trump erodes the nation’s disaster response, California kicks off Earthquake Preparedness Month by leading the country in readiness

California’s Earthquake Warning California program, launched for the public under Governor Newsom’s leadership in 2019, remains the first statewide earthquake early warning system in the nation and now sends alerts to millions of people ahead of shaking. Alerts are delivered through the MyShake app, Wireless Emergency Alerts, and Android smartphones, often providing valuable seconds for people and critical systems to brace, drop, cover, and hold on.

The underlying technology has also been integrated into automated safety actions that can include slowing trains, opening fire station doors, recalling elevators, and protecting water, gas, and other critical systems before the strongest shaking arrives.

Early morning last Thursday, many Bay Area residents were jolted awake by a sizable earthquake, but the seismic event was not what startled them first. It was the lifesaving alert hundreds of thousands received through the Earthquake Warning California on personal devices moments before the quake started.

“We can’t predict when the next earthquake will happen, but we can control how ready we are,” said Cal OES Director Caroline Thomas Jacobs. “Our advanced technology Earthquake Early Warning system is providing vital moments of notice for people to take lifesaving action. During April, and all through the year, I encourage Californians to stay informed, sign up for alerts, and use tools like the MyShake App to get ahead of the next major earthquake. Taking action today can help save lives tomorrow.”

California’s early warning and seismic safety investments are tied to an aggressive public outreach effort that prioritizes communities at highest risk and communities that have historically been left out of emergency planning. Outreach includes multilingual campaigns, school-based education, and coordination with local governments, utilities, and private sector partners so that alerts trigger real-world protective actions.

Californians are encouraged to: