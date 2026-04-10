Ready to serve: 133 CHP graduates report for duty across the Golden State

“Growing up in Northern California and serving 11 years in the Marine Corps, service has always been a part of who I am. A career with the CHP lets me give back to the community, be someone my kids can look up to, and go home each day knowing I made a meaningful difference,” said CHP Officer Ragland.

She is also the mother of two children, attributing her motivation at the CHP Academy to her children and her family’s support, which helped her achieve her goals. Stories like hers remind us that Californians continue to step up to protect the safety of our communities.

Join the CHP today

The CHP continues to seek motivated individuals interested in a challenging and rewarding career in public service, offering opportunities to serve communities across the state while pursuing a wide range of specialized assignments. A career with the CHP offers comprehensive training, competitive benefits, and opportunities for professional growth and advancement.

Visit here to learn more about career opportunities, benefits and the hiring process.

California’s significant public safety investments

California has invested $2.1 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. In 2023, as part of California’s Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

In 2024, Governor Newsom signed into law the most significant bipartisan legislation to crack down on property crime in modern California history. Building on the state’s robust laws and record public safety funding, these bipartisan bills offer new tools to bolster ongoing efforts to hold criminals accountable for smash-and-grab robberies, property crime, retail theft, and auto burglaries. While California’s crime rate remains at near-historic lows, these laws help California adapt to evolving criminal tactics to ensure perpetrators are effectively held accountable.