Once Again Celebrates 25 Years of Oregon Tilth Organic Certification

Once Again has been spreading integrity since 1976 Once Again organic peanut butter

Anniversary Reinforces the Company’s Organic Leadership Ahead of Earth Day

Maintaining organic certification over 25 years requires consistency and a strong commitment to standards that protect both product integrity and the environment.” — Janae Betterton, Client Experience Specialist at Oregon Tilth

NUNDA, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Earth Day highlights the importance of sustainable food systems, Once Again Nut Butter is recognizing a key milestone in its journey: 25 years of continuous certification with Oregon Tilth , one of the nation’s leading organic certifiers. This achievement reflects an unwavering commitment to certified organic practices that are foundational to the brand’s identity and have guided how the company operates since 1976.Founded as a worker-owned cooperative and today 100% employee-owned, Once Again has played a leadership role in shaping the organic nut-and-seed butter category. For example, the company produced the first organic peanut butter in the U.S. in 1979 by helping establish organic growing standards and later introduced Organic Valencia Peanut Butter to support farmer stability and fair pricing. This laid the groundwork for innovation in the category, including bringing the first no-stir organic peanut butter to market in 2007. For over 50 years, organic has been central to the company’s brand values, informing responsible sourcing decisions, inspiring long-term relationships with growers and suppliers, and guiding product development.Oregon Tilth certification requires compliance with USDA organic standards, along with additional benchmarks tied to environmental stewardship and resource conservation. Maintaining this certification for 25 consecutive years underscores a disciplined approach to sourcing and production, ensuring products are made without synthetic pesticides, harmful fertilizers, artificial preservatives, or GMOs. For Once Again, this framework supports both product integrity and healthier ecosystems, including soil health, biodiversity, and reduced chemical exposure for both farmers and the surrounding environments. Through its Honest in Trade program , Once Again reinforces its commitment to accountability and transparency by prioritizing responsible sourcing and third-party verification.“At Oregon Tilth, organic certification represents more than a standard. It is a signal of trust, integrity, and long-term commitment,” said Edward Johnson, Communications and Marketing Director at Oregon Tilth. “For 25 years, Once Again Nut Butter has shown how consistency and accountability build trust and strengthen a purpose-driven brand.”“Maintaining organic certification over 25 years requires consistency, and a strong commitment to standards that protect both product integrity and the environment,” added Janae Betterton, Client Experience Specialist at Oregon Tilth. “Once Again Nut Butter has demonstrated that commitment every step of the way. Our role is to support that work through clear guidance, trust, and a collaborative approach that supports and promotes biologically sound and socially equitable agriculture.”Added Jacob Rawleigh, QA Supervisor and SQF Practitioner at Once Again, “It has been a privilege to work alongside Oregon Tilth for 20 of these 25 years, building a partnership grounded in a shared dedication to organic integrity. Over time, promoting organic products at a high level has become second nature for both me and Once Again, and our organizations have grown together in meaningful ways. While commodity origins may evolve, our message remains consistent: to advance and uphold organic standards across our industry. We also recognize that organic is not always the easiest path. It comes with real challenges, from more demanding growing conditions to higher costs, but our customers continue to choose organic and support that commitment, even at a higher price point. That trust and willingness to invest in how their food is produced is what truly drives the success of both of our organizations, and without that support, none of this would be possible.”Made wildly good, Once Again’s organic spreads and snacks can be found at retailers nationwide. Visit OnceAgain.com and follow @OnceAgainNutButter on social media. Also visit Tilth.org for more information about Oregon Tilth.###

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