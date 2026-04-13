Ensemble Advances Portfolio-Wide Sustainability Strategy With Over 80% Of Hotels Green Key Global Certified

The oceanfront Jack O’Neill Restaurant & Lounge at Dream Inn Santa Cruz has been recognized as an Ocean Friendly Restaurant by the Surfrider Foundation for its commitment to reducing single-use plastics and supporting sustainable practices. Sustainable, compostable packaging is used at Dream Inn Santa Cruz as part of Ensemble’s portfolio-wide initiative to reduce single-use plastics and minimize environmental impact.

Earth Day initiatives activate guests, employees and communities as environmental performance scales across the portfolio

Reaching over 80% certified hotels is an important milestone, but more importantly, it reflects the scalability of our sustainability platform.” — Kristi Allen, Executive Vice President of Hotels at Ensemble Hospitality

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ensemble today announced continued momentum in its multi-year sustainability strategy, with more than 80% of its hotel portfolio now Green Key Global certified, as the company expands environmental initiatives nationwide in celebration of Earth Day 2026.From coastal cleanups in Santa Cruz to sustainable agriculture programs in Sonoma and community stewardship projects in Philadelphia, Ensemble hotels are activating Earth Day as a hands-on platform for environmental engagement across the country.Now in its third year, Ensemble’s sustainability platform has evolved from foundational programs to measurable, portfolio-wide impact—integrating operational improvements, certification standards, and guest engagement across its properties.“Reaching over 80% certified hotels is an important milestone, but more importantly, it reflects the scalability of our sustainability platform,” said Kristi Allen, Executive Vice President of Hotels at Ensemble Hospitality. “Our focus now is accelerating measurable impact across the entire portfolio while enhancing the guest experience and protecting the destinations we serve.”Scaling a Portfolio-Wide Sustainability PlatformGreen Key Global serves as the operational framework guiding environmental performance, accountability, and continuous improvement across Ensemble properties. Certified hotels are evaluated across energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction, and community engagement, with properties advancing through a tiered system of one to five Green Keys.Across the portfolio, Ensemble hotels are progressing from three to four Green Keys as new sustainability initiatives are implemented and measured. Ensemble’s 10 Green Key Global–certified hotels currently include Bernardus Lodge & Spa, Best Western Plus Arroyo Roble Hotel & Creekside Villas, Courtyard by Marriott Philadelphia Navy Yard, Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix Mesa, DoubleTree by Hilton Carson, Dream Inn Santa Cruz, Hyatt Place Pasadena, Hotel Maya, Vinarosa Resort & Spa, and additional properties currently undergoing certification.Each property maintains a dedicated sustainability committee responsible for advancing environmental practices and driving ongoing performance improvements.Measurable Progress Across OperationsAs part of its “Sustainable Travel with Ensemble” platform, the company continues implementing operational improvements designed to reduce environmental impact while improving efficiency across its portfolio, including:- Expanded electric vehicle charging infrastructure.- Transition to drought-resistant landscaping to reduce water usage.- Installation of water-efficient fixtures.- Adoption of digital systems to reduce paper use.- Upgrades to high-efficiency building systems.- Elimination of single-use plastic water bottles.At Dream Inn Santa Cruz and La Bahia Hotel & Spa, food and beverage programs have also earned Ocean Friendly Restaurant designation from the Surfrider Foundation, reinforcing a commitment to protecting coastal ecosystems.Earth Day as a Portfolio-Wide Engagement PlatformEarth Day 2026 serves as a unifying platform across Ensemble’s portfolio, engaging guests, employees, and local communities through hands-on sustainability initiatives, including:Coastal Stewardship — Santa CruzTeams from Dream Inn Santa Cruz and La Bahia Hotel & Spa will lead coastal cleanup efforts, reinforcing the company’s commitment to protecting California’s shoreline.Sustainable Agriculture and Luxury Leadership — Sonoma CountyAt Vinarosa Resort & Spa and Bernardus Lodge & Spa, Earth Day programming highlights sustainable agriculture through olive tree adoption, vineyard partnerships, and locally sourced culinary experiences.Urban Community Impact — Pasadena and PhiladelphiaAt Hyatt Place Pasadena, associates will lead community cleanup efforts and conservation initiatives. On the East Coast, Courtyard Philadelphia South at the Navy Yard will volunteer at FDR Park, supporting garden maintenance and park restoration efforts.Desert and Environmental Awareness — PhoenixAt Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix Mesa, pollinator seed distribution and desert-friendly planting initiatives will encourage guests to participate in sustainability beyond their stay.Together, these initiatives connect environmental stewardship with the guest experience while strengthening ties to the communities where Ensemble operates.Spotlight: A Next-Generation Coastal ModelOpened in 2025, La Bahia Hotel & Spa represents Ensemble’s next-generation approach to sustainable hospitality, integrating environmental practices from development through daily operations.The $150-plus million waterfront project incorporates EV infrastructure, sustainable sourcing, and resource conservation strategies while generating more than 500 jobs across construction and operations.The property is currently advancing toward Green Key Global certification in 2026, further reinforcing its role as a model for responsible coastal development.Looking AheadEnsemble continues to expand its sustainability strategy with a focus on certification growth, operational performance, and guest engagement.The company is working toward Green Key Global certification across 100% of its portfolio by 2027, while advancing measurable reductions in energy use, water consumption, and waste.Through its “Sustainable Travel with Ensemble” platform, Ensemble remains committed to delivering environmentally responsible hospitality experiences that support the long-term vitality of the destinations it serves.About EnsembleOver the past 30 years, Ensemble has successfully invested and developed more than $3 billion in real estate across the United States and has $2 billion in the pipeline, offering state-of-the-art property solutions in the hospitality, multi-family lifestyle mixed-use, life science and commercial sectors. A widely respected leader in its industry, Ensemble strives for extraordinary design and thoughtful execution in its mission to deliver impactful developments that transform and inspire the communities they serve. Ensemble hotel management has grown with its portfolio with direct management of over $200 million in revenue. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Ensemble has offices in Philadelphia and Phoenix. For more information, visit www.ensemble.net

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