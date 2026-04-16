PhotoPharmics to Participate in AAN Annual Meeting as Phase 3 Light for PD Trial Nears Completion

Company available for scientific exchange as pivotal study approaches completion. Data Readout Anticipated at World Parkinson Congress.

AAN convenes the clinicians and researchers who are shaping the future of Parkinson's care.” — Kent Savage, CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhotoPharmics, a clinical-stage medical device company advancing an investigational photo-neuromodulation device for Parkinson's disease, today announced that members of its leadership and clinical team will attend the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting, taking place April 18–22 in Chicago.

The company's participation coincides with the final weeks of its pivotal Phase 3 Light for PD clinical trial — a fully remote, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating Celeste®, an investigational photo-neuromodulation device, in individuals living with Parkinson's disease. Topline results are anticipated to be shared at the World Parkinson Congress in late May 2026.

"AAN convenes the clinicians and researchers who are shaping the future of Parkinson's care," said Kent Savage, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of PhotoPharmics. "We value the opportunity to engage with this community as our pivotal study approaches completion and as we prepare to share data from what we believe is a meaningful program for people living with this disease."

The Light for PD trial enrolled 350 participants across the United States, exceeding its original enrollment target. Celeste has received Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Dan Adams, Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder of PhotoPharmics, added: "The scientific community has long recognized the relationship between circadian biology and neurodegeneration, and prior published work has examined whether light-based interventions can influence the symptoms of Parkinson's disease across both motor and non-motor domains. The Light for PD trial was designed to rigorously test that hypothesis using a controlled, standardized approach. We look forward to sharing our results."

PhotoPharmics representatives will be available throughout the AAN meeting for discussions with neurologists, movement disorder specialists, clinical collaborators, and potential strategic partners.

About Celeste®

________________________________________

Celeste is an investigational photo-neuromodulation device designed to deliver precisely tuned light exposure through the eyes to engage melanopsin-containing intrinsically photosensitive retinal ganglion cells (ipRGCs) and associated neural pathways believed to play a role in circadian regulation. The device is being evaluated for potential daily, at-home use as an adjunct to existing care.

Celeste has received Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a U.S.-specific program with no equivalent in other jurisdictions. Celeste is an investigational device and has not been authorized for marketing by the FDA.

About PhotoPharmics

________________________________________

PhotoPharmics is a privately held, clinical-stage medical device company developing an investigational photo-neuromodulation device for Parkinson's disease. The company's approach uses precisely tuned light delivered through the eyes to engage neural systems believed to play a role in circadian function.

The company's founders bring more than 30 years of experience in light-based neuroscience and were involved in the development of early clinically validated light therapies for seasonal affective disorder, sleep disruption, anxiety, and depression.

PhotoPharmics is advancing a pipeline of investigational, home-use devices. Its lead program, Celeste®, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. Learn more at www.photopharmics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

________________________________________

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated timing and completion of the Light for PD clinical trial, expected data presentations, and future regulatory activities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. PhotoPharmics undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

#PR260416

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.