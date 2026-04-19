AIXPORT.AI Launches to Give Claude® Users Full Ownership of Their AI Work

Florida-based AIXPORT transforms raw Claude® exports into structured continuity packs for instant project, decision, and context transfer to any other AI.

You shouldn’t have to start from scratch every time you change plans, change teams, or change tools. Your AI work belongs to you — and now you can take it with you.” — AIXPORT founding team

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIXPORT.AI, a Naples, Florida-based AI data portability platform, today announced its public launch, offering Claudeusers a structured way to extract, understand, and transfer their AI work to any target platform.The ClaudeAI platform stores years of valuable professional context — decisions made, projects built, questions left open, and institutional knowledge accumulated conversation by conversation. Until now, that context was effectively locked: exportable as raw data, but not in any form that another AI could readily understand or continue.AIXPORT changes that. Users upload their Claude® data export ZIP and receive a structured continuity pack within minutes — an AI-readable bundle containing a project brief, memory seed, decision log, open questions, and a prompt pack tailored to their target AI. The result is portable intelligence , not just portable data.Purpose-Built for the ClaudeEcosystemAIXPORT is designed specifically for the transitions that Anthropic’s platform architecture creates — and that no built-in tool currently solves. When a user upgrades from a personal Claudeaccount to a Team or Enterprise workspace, their conversation history does not migrate. When an employee is offboarded from a ClaudeTeam account, private projects disappear with their access. When a company moves to a new Enterprise organization, the previous workspace stays behind.These are not edge cases. They are the natural lifecycle of any professional AI workflow. AIXPORT exists to preserve the value created during that lifecycle “You shouldn’t have to start from scratch every time you change plans, change teams, or change tools. Your AI work belongs to you — and now you can take it with you.” — AIXPORT founding teamWhat AIXPORT ProducesEvery AIXPORT run processes a Claudeexport and produces a structured output ZIP containing:Memory Seed — A compressed, paste-ready context document that gives any AI — ChatGPT, Gemini, or a new Claudeinstance — instant understanding of the user’s work, projects, and working style.Project Brief — An AI-written narrative summary of the work — what was accomplished, what the current state is, and what the most pressing next steps are.Decision Log — Every confirmed decision extracted from the conversation history — numbered, grouped by topic, and formatted for immediate reference.Open Questions Register — All unresolved questions surfaced from conversations, with blocking items clearly flagged — so the new AI session knows exactly where the work stands.Prompt Pack — Five ready-to-use prompts written specifically for the user’s project and target AI, enabling immediate continuation without reconstructing context from scratch.For users with ClaudeProjects, AIXPORT also extracts all project files, system instructions, and attached documents — preserving the full workspace configuration alongside the conversation history.Pricing and AvailabilityAIXPORT is available now at aixport.ai. Three tiers are offered to accommodate different use cases:Archive Pack (9) — Full transcripts, project files, and structured data without AI synthesis. Available for all export sizes.Continuity Pack (49) — Full archive plus AI-written synthesis: project brief, memory seed, decision log, open questions, and prompt pack. Recommended for exports of 20 or more conversations.Deep Rebuild (99, coming soon) — Full synthesis plus project-to-conversation matching, expanded prompt library, and priority processing. Designed for complex workspaces and organizational migrations.Returning customers receive automatic loyalty discounts — 10% on the second job, 15% on the third, and 20% thereafter — applied at checkout without requiring an account.Small Business and Enterprise tiers, offering volume pricing, simultaneous processing, team billing, SSO, and dedicated support, are in development. Organizations interested in early access can contact the team at admin@aixport.ai.Technical FoundationAIXPORT is built on Cloudflare’s global edge network and processes exports without storing raw conversation data beyond the 90-day output retention window. The platform uses a two-phase architecture: a fast extraction pass that identifies what was found in the export, followed by an AI synthesis pass that generates the continuity documents. Users see exactly what was found — including conversation count, project count, and file inventory — before committing to synthesis.The platform processes exports up to 250MB and handles exports containing hundreds of conversations, dozens of projects, and hundreds of attached files.About AIXPORT.AIAIXPORT.AI is an independent AI data portability platform based in Naples, Florida, founded to solve a problem that grows larger every day: the accumulation of professional context inside AI systems that users cannot take with them when they move. The platform currently supports Claudeexports. AIXPORT.AI is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Anthropic PBC, OpenAI, or Google.Media inquiries and partnership discussions can be directed to admin@aixport.ai.

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