Marcella Burke Named to Lawdragon’s 100 Managing Partners You Need to Know

Marcella Burke, Founder and Chair of Burke Law Group

Recognizes Marcella Burke’s leadership in building Burke Law Group following senior federal service and Big Law experience.

Law firm leadership requires both legal judgment and the ability to navigate constant change. I’m proud of what we are building at Burke Law Group.” — Marcella Burke

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burke Law Group announced today that Founder and Managing Partner Marcella Burke was named to The Lawdragon 100 Managing Partners You Need to Know list for 2026.

The Lawdragon 100 recognizes law firm leaders shaping the future of the profession, guiding their firms through a rapidly evolving legal and economic landscape while building strong, forward-looking organizations.

Marcella founded Burke Law Group in 2023 after careers in Big Law and senior federal service, including leadership roles at the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. She is among the few lawyers in private practice to have served in senior positions at both agencies.

In addition to her legal practice, Marcella was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott in 2023 to serve on the Texas School Land Board, which manages the sale and leasing of approximately 13 million acres of state lands, including properties in West Texas, the Gulf Coast, and East Texas timberlands, with revenues supporting the state’s public schools.

Since its founding, Burke Law Group has grown into a boutique firm with a national footprint across Houston, Austin, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, with a team of attorneys spanning litigation, corporate, and regulatory disciplines. The firm represents clients across the energy and infrastructure sectors in matters involving oil and gas, environmental and regulatory compliance, antitrust and competition, corporate transactions, complex litigation, and administrative law.

Under Marcella’s leadership, the firm has developed a focused, full-service platform designed to handle high-stakes matters typically reserved for larger firms while maintaining the agility of a boutique practice.

“Law firm leadership today requires both legal judgment and the ability to navigate constant change,” said Marcella. “I’m proud of what we are building at Burke Law Group and grateful to work alongside a team that is deeply committed to our clients.”

About Burke Law Group

Burke Law Group, PLLC is a boutique law firm advising clients on high-stakes litigation, regulatory, environmental, and corporate matters. With offices in Houston, Austin, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, the firm represents clients across the energy and infrastructure sectors in complex disputes, transactions, and government-facing matters. The team combines experience from leading law firms and senior government service to deliver strategic, business-focused counsel in situations where the stakes are highest.

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