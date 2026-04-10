ArrowHeart Foundation Scholarship Celebrates Five Years and $1 Million in Awards

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArrowHeart Foundation, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit of Arrowhead Federal Credit Union, is celebrating a major milestone in community giving. The ArrowHeart Scholarship Program, launched in 2022, has surpassed its original 10-year goal—awarding $1 million in scholarships in five years.“At Arrowhead, giving back to the communities we serve is a core priority,” said Darin Woinarowicz, President/CEO. “This scholarship program is one of our most impactful efforts, grounded in the belief that no one should be hungry, no one should be homeless, and that education is the great equalizer.”Founded in 2013, ArrowHeart Foundation centers its work on three key pillars: food security, housing stability, and education. To ensure meaningful local impact, 100% of funds raised are reinvested directly into the communities served by Arrowhead Credit Union.As part of its ongoing commitment, the Arrowhead Credit Union Board of Directors has designated no less than 1% of the credit union’s annual net income will be contributed to the Foundation each year to support scholarships.Since its inception, the scholarship program has grown significantly. In 2022 (pilot year), they awarded $57,000 to 13 students. Since 2023, they opened scholarships to all members of the credit union. That year, they gave $142,000 to 70 recipients. In 2024, $148,000 was awarded to 95 recipients and in 2025, $252,000 was awarded to 121 recipients. In total, $599,000 has been awarded to 299 students through 2025.In 2026, the Foundation will award $401,000 to 182 students, with the largest individual scholarship totaling $8,500. Recipients will be recognized at an awards ceremony on April 20 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.The ArrowHeart Scholarship Program is open annually to Arrowhead Credit Union members in good standing who are enrolled or accepted into a higher education program, including college, trade school, or certificate programs, with a minimum GPA of 2.5. Applications are accepted from December 1 through January 31, with recipients notified in late February.Scholarships are awarded through a blind review process. Applicants are evaluated based on essays, letters of recommendation, and demonstrated qualities such as perseverance, leadership, and a commitment to giving back. Each recipient is awarded a minimum of $1,000, with additional “Reader’s Choice” awards granted at the discretion of reviewers.“Education costs can be overwhelming,” said Stefanie Villalobos, VP of Philanthropy & Community Impact and Executive Director of ArrowHeart Foundation. “This program is designed to help members pursue their goals with greater confidence and less financial stress. Reaching the $1 million milestone in five years is something to be incredibly proud of—and we’re just getting started. Our next goal is to fund a full four-year scholarship for one of our members.”For more information about the ArrowHeart Scholarship Program, visit arrowheadcu.org/scholarship. About ArrowHeart FoundationArrowHeart Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established by Arrowhead Credit Union in 2013. Their philosophy of "people helping people" is at the center of what they do. The work they do and the funds they raise stay local and benefit the people and communities served by Arrowhead Credit Union. Visit arrowheadcu.org/arrowheart for more information.About Arrowhead Credit UnionArrowhead Credit Union was established in 1949 and is dedicated to building strong communities. Arrowhead has $2.7 billion in assets and serves more than 200,000 members across the United States. Visit arrowheadcu.org for more information.

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