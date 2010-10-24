'Inside Job' breaks down the financial meltdown

Subscriber content preview October 22, 2010 Filmmaker Charles Ferguson dissects the economic collapse of 2008 in one eye-opening, jaw-dropping package. By CHRISTY LEMIRE AP Movie Critic You don't have to know the difference between a credit default swap and a collateralized debt obligation to feel enraged anew by “Inside Job,” Charles Ferguson's thorough dissection of the country's economic collapse of 2008. As he did with his first documentary, the Oscar-nominated “No End in Sight,” Ferguson takes an unwieldy topic and makes it accessible — regardless of whether viewers are already well-versed in it or can't stand to follow every development. . . .

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