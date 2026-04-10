TIM REUBEN WINS 2026 AMERICAN LEGACY BOOK AWARD FOR BEST LEGAL THRILLER FOR TEQUILA Veteran trial lawyer and mediator earns national recognition for a debut novel grounded in real-world legal insight.

Veteran trial lawyer and mediator earns national recognition for a debut novel grounded in real-world legal insight.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tim Reuben , veteran trial lawyer, mediator, and founder of Reuben Mediation , has been named the 2026 American Legacy Book Award winner for Best Legal Thriller for his debut novel, Tequila, A Story of Success Love & Violence The American Legacy Book Awards recognize works that demonstrate excellence in storytelling and lasting thematic impact. Reuben’s Tequila, A Story of Success Love & Violence, has been described as a “Succession-style family drama with John Grisham-like legal thrills,” delivering a fast-paced story of power, loyalty, and justice that resonates with a wide audience.Set within a multigenerational tequila empire governed by a rigid family trust, Tequila, A Story of Success Love & Violence explores ambition, betrayal, and the personal consequences of control. The novel reflects Reuben’s decades of experience handling complex disputes, bringing a depth and perspective shaped by more than forty years in the legal profession.“This story is fiction, but the dynamics between people, the conflicts, and the decisions they face are drawn from what I have seen throughout my career,” Reuben said. “At its core, the book is about how people navigate power, loyalty, and accountability.”The award comes as Reuben is also featured in a Daily Journal profile published today, highlighting his long career as a litigator and his current work as a mediator. Through Reuben Mediation, he focuses on resolving complex business and civil disputes with a practical, disciplined approach informed by decades of experience in high stakes matters.Reuben is a founding attorney of Reuben Raucher & Blum, where he serves as president. A Harvard Law School graduate, he has built a distinguished career representing clients in business, real estate, employment, and commercial disputes, and is widely recognized for his judgment and strategic approach to conflict resolution.Tequila, A Story of Success Love & Violence is available through major online booksellers and at www.TimReuben.com ________________________________________About Tim ReubenTimothy D. Reuben is a veteran trial lawyer, mediator, and author based in Los Angeles. He is the founder and president of litigation boutique Reuben Raucher & Blum and of Reuben Mediation, a California-based dispute resolution practice. A Harvard Law graduate and longtime leader in the Los Angeles legal community, he has been recognized as a Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigator in America, Los Angeles Times Legal Visionary, and Leader of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal.About Reuben MediationReuben Mediation provides mediation, arbitration, and appellate settlement services in business, real estate, employment, insurance, and intellectual property disputes. With offices in West Los Angeles and virtual services statewide, the practice combines seasoned judgment with the structure, responsiveness, and support of a professional legal practice. Learn more at www.ReubenMediation.com

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