Mesa Garage Door Company Offers Free Summer Tune-Ups for Seniors 65+ Ahead of Extreme Arizona Heat

Arizona Heat Kills Garage Doors

Farnsworth Garage Door Service gives back to East Valley seniors with free tune-ups before summer heat peaks, plus a $39.99 special for all homeowners.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on a decades-long family legacy of developing 55+ communities, Farnsworth Garage Door Service launches a giveback program to protect East Valley seniors from heat-related garage door failures, alongside a $39.99 tune-up special for all homeowners.As the Phoenix Valley braces for another season of extreme summer temperatures, Farnsworth Garage Door Service ( https://farnsworthgarage.com ) has announced a new community initiative to protect its most vulnerable residents. For a limited time and subject to scheduling availability, the family-owned Mesa company is offering completely free, comprehensive garage door tune-ups and safety inspections for all East Valley homeowners aged 65 and older.Simultaneously, the company is rolling out a heavily discounted $39.99 Summer Prep Tune-Up special for all other residential customers across its 13-city service area. Both offers are available for a limited time only and are subject to scheduling availability.For the Farnsworth family, taking care of Arizona's senior population is a multi-generational commitment. The family has been a driving force in building and developing 55+ active adult communities across the East Valley for decades."Our family has spent decades building communities specifically designed for seniors to live safely and comfortably in Arizona," said a spokesperson for Farnsworth Garage Door Service. "We understand the unique needs of this demographic. For a senior citizen on a fixed income, a trapped car or a heavy garage door that won't open isn't just an inconvenience—it's a serious safety hazard. This free tune-up program is a natural extension of our family's long-standing commitment to taking care of the seniors who built this community."The initiative was born out of a recurring, dangerous trend the Farnsworth team witnesses every summer: extreme Arizona heat causing sudden, catastrophic garage door failures. When temperatures in the Valley hit 110 degrees, the temperature inside an uninsulated garage can easily exceed 130 degrees. That extreme heat puts immense stress on torsion springs, dries out essential lubrication, and causes metal components to expand and bind, leading to a massive spike in snapped springs and burned-out motors every June and July.The free senior tune-up and the $39.99 homeowner special both include Farnsworth's rigorous 26-point inspection designed specifically for desert climates. Full details on what is included can be found at the company's dedicated Garage Door Tune-Up page ( https://farnsworthgarage.com/garage-door-repair-service-installation/garage-door-tune-up/ ). During the service, Farnsworth’s licensed technicians will perform a comprehensive system evaluation, including:• Inspecting and adjusting torsion springs for proper tension and wear• Applying high-temperature, climate-specific lubrication to all moving parts, rollers, and hinges• Checking lifting cables and drums for fraying or structural fatigue• Testing the auto-reverse safety sensors and force settings• Evaluating the opener motor, drive belt/chain, and logic board• Inspecting weather stripping, bottom seals, and track alignmentFarnsworth Garage Door Service operates under Arizona ROC #351810 and serves homeowners across Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, and surrounding East Valley communities. The company is known for its fully stocked trucks, background-checked technicians, and commitment to honest, transparent pricing without high-pressure upsells.Homeowners aged 65 and older are encouraged to act quickly, as the free senior tune-up program is available for a limited time and subject to scheduling availability. Those interested in the $39.99 Summer Prep Tune-Up special can also schedule before spots fill. To reserve a time, call (602) 935-9766 or book an appointment online at https://farnsworthgarage.com/book-appointment-now/ About Farnsworth Garage Door ServiceBased in Mesa, Arizona, Farnsworth Garage Door Service is a affordable, family-owned provider of residential garage door installation, repair, and maintenance. Serving the greater Phoenix East Valley, the 5-star rated company specializes in emergency spring replacement, track realignment, and the installation of high-efficiency custom doors and smart openers. Farnsworth Garage Door Service is fully licensed, bonded, and insured, prioritizing safety, reliability, and integrity-driven customer service.

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