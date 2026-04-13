PSTrax Announces Partnership with LION to Strengthen PPE Accountability for Public Safety Agencies

PSTrax and LION PPE Partnership

PSTrax and LION partnership helps agencies improve tracking, inspection documentation, and lifecycle management for personal protective equipment (PPE).

Fire and EMS agencies are under pressure to maintain accurate records for PPE inspections and lifecycle management. This partnership between PSTrax and LION helps support their operational readiness.” — Scott Bergeron, PSTrax Chief Ambassador Officer

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PSTrax today announced a partnership with LION to help fire and EMS agencies strengthen equipment accountability and improve how departments manage inspections, maintenance, and service life for personal protective equipment (PPE).The partnership brings together LION’s industry-recognized protective equipment with the PSTrax operations management platform used by public safety agencies to track apparatus checks, equipment inspections, and asset maintenance.Together, the two organizations aim to help departments reduce manual tracking, improve documentation, and maintain clearer visibility into the condition and service life of critical protective equipment.Fire and EMS agencies operate under strict documentation and maintenance requirements. Standards from the National Fire Protection Association, including NFPA 1850, require departments to maintain records for PPE inspections , cleaning, repairs, and retirement. EMS agencies face similar documentation expectations for protective equipment and operational assets under NFPA guidance and state regulatory requirements.When these records are managed in spreadsheets or paper systems, agencies can face challenges producing complete documentation during audits or tracking equipment throughout its full service life.“Fire and EMS agencies are under increasing pressure to maintain accurate records for PPE inspections and lifecycle management,” said Scott Bergeron, Chief Ambassador Officer and former CEO at PSTrax. “Our partnership with LION helps departments connect the equipment first responders rely on every day with a digital system designed to support accountability, documentation, and operational readiness.”Through the partnership, agencies using PSTrax will have a structured way to track PPE assignments, inspection history, maintenance activity, and retirement timelines alongside their existing apparatus and equipment records.For departments that rely on LION protective equipment, the partnership provides an additional pathway to manage PPE within a platform already used by many agencies to support daily operational checks and equipment accountability.“Our focus has always been on supporting first responder safety through reliable, high-performance protective equipment,” said Adam Hall, Senior Vice President of LION’s Identity and Protection Systems business unit. “By partnering with PSTrax, we’re helping fire and EMS agencies better manage the gear they depend on while supporting the documentation and accountability requirements they face.”Operational Benefits for Fire and EMS AgenciesAgencies using PSTrax to manage PPE and operational equipment can:• Maintain clear digital records for PPE inspections and maintenance• Track equipment assignments and service life across the agency• Reduce reliance on manual logs and spreadsheets• Improve audit readiness and documentation under NFPA standardsThe partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping agencies manage the operational responsibilities that come with maintaining modern protective equipment.PSTrax and LION will demonstrate their capabilities together at FDIC International, where fire departments and EMS agencies can learn how digital accountability systems support PPE lifecycle management and operational readiness.About PSTraxPSTrax is a cloud-based operations management platform built for Fire & Rescue, EMS, Law Enforcement, and Department of Defense agencies. The platform digitizes routine checks and automates inventory and asset management across all operational areas (Vehicles, Stations, PPE, SCBA, Supplies, Assets, Controlled Substances, and Blood Products), helping agencies reduce administrative workload while maintaining readiness, accountability, and compliance. Each module is tailored to the agency it supports, ensuring effectiveness across diverse mission sets.More than 1,300 public safety agencies of all sizes rely on PSTrax to stay operationally ready and focus on protecting the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.pstrax.com Media Contact:Vadim Atabekyan, Marketing Directormarketing@pstrax.com | 888.330.6006About LIONFounded in 1898 and headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, LION is a global, family-owned company with a legacy and ongoing vision of introducing new products and services designed to ensure the health, safety, and performance of first responders worldwide. From game-changing personal protective equipment (PPE) and Uniforms to professional gear maintenance to state-of-the-art fire safety training tools and facilities, it is LION’s mission to make sure that first responders are READY FOR ACTION. To learn more, visit www.lionprotects.com Media Contact:Hayley Tincu, Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experiencehtincu@lionprotects.com | 937.307.5135

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