Phoenix Juneau Austin, 16, Completes MBA and Begins Doctorate in Business Administration

Phoenix Juneau Austin, 16, has completed a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and is now working on his Doctor of Business Administration (DBA).

Completed through an accelerated academic pathway, Austin is now pursuing a DBA and preparing to take the Air Force Officer Qualifying Test.

Data and AI centers are going to be in space soon and I want to be a part of that.” — Phoenix Juneau Austin

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin completed his MBA through an accelerated academic pathway and is continuing his studies with an emphasis on management systems and organizational strategy.In addition to his academic work, Austin is preparing to take the Air Force Officer Qualifying Test (AFOQT) following his 17th birthday.His academic development has taken place within a home-centered learning model that emphasizes independent study, structured coursework, and performance-based progression.At age 10, Austin scored a 141 on the Naglieri Nonverbal Ability Test (NNAT3), placing him in the 99th percentile nationally.“Everything I’m doing is about building capability over time,” Austin said. “I want to understand how systems work technically and strategically.”According to his father, David Austin, the approach to education has focused on long-term skill development. “The goal is to build judgment and capability through consistent effort,” he said.Austin’s current academic work includes research interests related to management systems and emerging technology environments.About the Austin FamilyThe Austin family, based in Aliso Viejo, California, emphasizes independent scholarship, early academic engagement, and lifelong learning. Their approach combines structured self-study with performance-based goal setting to foster both intellectual discipline and personal growth. This home-centered educational model has supported exceptional academic outcomes and a commitment to lifelong curiosity and innovation.

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