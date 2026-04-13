Phoenix Juneau Austin, 16, Completes MBA and Begins Doctorate in Business Administration
Completed through an accelerated academic pathway, Austin is now pursuing a DBA and preparing to take the Air Force Officer Qualifying Test.
In addition to his academic work, Austin is preparing to take the Air Force Officer Qualifying Test (AFOQT) following his 17th birthday.
His academic development has taken place within a home-centered learning model that emphasizes independent study, structured coursework, and performance-based progression.
At age 10, Austin scored a 141 on the Naglieri Nonverbal Ability Test (NNAT3), placing him in the 99th percentile nationally.
“Everything I’m doing is about building capability over time,” Austin said. “I want to understand how systems work technically and strategically.”
According to his father, David Austin, the approach to education has focused on long-term skill development. “The goal is to build judgment and capability through consistent effort,” he said.
Austin’s current academic work includes research interests related to management systems and emerging technology environments.
About the Austin Family
The Austin family, based in Aliso Viejo, California, emphasizes independent scholarship, early academic engagement, and lifelong learning. Their approach combines structured self-study with performance-based goal setting to foster both intellectual discipline and personal growth. This home-centered educational model has supported exceptional academic outcomes and a commitment to lifelong curiosity and innovation.
Elizabeth Thomas
Phoenix Austin Public Announcement Office
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