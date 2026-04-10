Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes Broker Chris Erdmann, Expanding Collective Service Area Across the PNW

Jones and Erdmann recorded a Market Perspectives episode about regional expansion into Whatcom County.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR) proudly announces that Chris Erdmann, a distinguished real estate professional with more than two decades of experience throughout the Pacific Northwest, has joined the firm’s Bellevue flagship office. Erdmann will serve clients across both King and Whatcom counties, leveraging residences and a professional footprint in both Bellevue and Bellingham to provide seamless regional expertise. In addition to being appointed as a Global Real Estate Advisor for RSIR, Erdmann will also collaborate with business development as a Brand Ambassador for the burgeoning global markets of Whatcom and Skagit counties.Erdmann brings a comprehensive real estate practice spanning residential resale, new development marketing, and commercial brokerage services. His portfolio includes investment properties of all profiles, land assembly and entitlement, builder services, and equity syndication for individual investors and family offices.Currently, Erdmann is representing the largest new construction condominium development in Whatcom County, located within the Port of Bellingham waterfront redevelopment. The Waterfront Condominiums comprises more than 100 residences across three architecturally distinct buildings: The Waypoint Residences, The Boardwalk Residences, and The Horizon Residences. The first building, Waypoint, is nearing sellout, the second building, Boardwalk, is approaching completion and preparing for its public sales debut, and the third building, Horizon, is in final planning, collectively presenting a rare, generational opportunity on the Bellingham bayside. For more information, explore their website “Chris exemplifies the caliber of advisor that defines our brand,” said Dean Jones, President and CEO of RSIR. “His deep market knowledge, developer relationships, and entrepreneurial leadership will expand our exposure in the North Puget Sound while strengthening our advisory services across asset classes immediately, especially in target growth markets north of central Puget Sound.”Watch Jones and Erdmann's interview on the latest episode of Market Perspectives Erdmann’s affiliation with Sotheby’s International Realty connects his practice to a global network managed by Compass International Holdings, comprised of more than 340,000 agents across 120 countries and territories, enhancing his growing referral business at a time of significant wealth migration and evolving tax policy. As Washington state undergoes structural tax changes and the broader market experiences the $100 trillion “Great Wealth Transfer,” Erdmann is uniquely positioned to advise clients reprogramming domiciles, deploying capital, and navigating cross-border opportunities.“Joining Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty aligns my business with the pinnacle of real estate marketing, collaboration, and global connectivity,” said Erdmann. “This is a moment of inflection for our industry where policy, demographics, and capital flows are converging, and RSIR is exceptionally positioned at that intersection.”Erdmann has selected RSIR’s Bellevue headquarters as his primary office, drawn to the Eastside’s dynamic growth and concentration of global wealth. At the same time, he is committed to elevating awareness of Bellingham as an emerging investment and lifestyle market.“Bellingham is either a ‘small big city’ or a ‘big small city,’” Erdmann noted. “It punches well above its weight with progressive leadership, meaningful public-private partnerships like the port waterfront master plan, and an exceptional quality of life from arts and education to healthcare and culture, not to mention world-class recreation, and immediate access to the San Juan Islands. It’s perfectly centered between Seattle and Vancouver, BC, with convenient air service from Bellingham International Airport to resort and business destinations. It offers unmatched natural beauty and relative affordability compared to King County.”Jones cited a personal connection to the region, having spent childhood summers at Lake Samish, and emphasized Bellingham’s enduring appeal to retirees, second-home buyers, and Canadian visitors due to its accessibility, recreation, and relative value compared to King County. He noted RSIR is timing the market strategically with compelling new developments in the region’s pipeline, the approaching boating season, and the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup as being primary catalysts for expanding the service area of RSIR to include Whatcom County with Erdmann’s appointment.Jones added, “This feels like Bellingham’s IPO moment on many levels, and RSIR is positioning to be a major part of this impressive market trajectory.”Erdmann is now focused on building and scaling a high-performance team across both primary markets. Over his career, he has recruited, mentored, and launched more than 100 agents, and he will collaborate closely with Barb Hindle, RSIR’s Vice President of Growth and Broker Ascension, to develop the next generation of brokers within his team and for the firm.He also highlighted RSIR’s industry-leading New Developments division, backed by more than 30 years of experience representing developers and lenders in high-profile communities. The firm’s leadership in housing policy advocacy, including its role in advancing initiatives such as Seattle’s 2006 Center City Plan and more recent support of House Bill 1110, further reinforces its commitment to addressing housing supply and affordability challenges across Washington state. Most recently, Jones has become a vocal market pundit about Washington’s “Millionaire’s Tax,” causing many affluent residents of Washington state to explore more tax-friendly states, including numerous prospective clients in Whatcom County. Another land use change, Senate Bill 6096, effectively permits residential development on what had been historically commercial uses, such as retail strip malls and big box retailers. Erdmann and Jones are collaborating on new initiatives to inspire, educate, and activate would-be sellers of such commercial properties and are connecting with residential developers.“Iron sharpens iron, and with RSIR, I’m aligning with a brokerage that not only understands the market but actively helps shape it,” Erdmann added. “From global exposure to local impact, this platform offers unparalleled opportunity for my clients and my team. I believe RSIR is the future of housing in Washington, and I intend to play a major role in cultivating this opportunity.”About Realogics Sotheby’s International RealtyRealogics Sotheby’s International Realty is a market-leading real estate brokerage serving the Puget Sound region, specializing in luxury residential, new developments, and advisory services across multiple asset classes. As an affiliate of Sotheby’s International Realty, the firm provides clients with exclusive access to a global network of extraordinary properties and discerning buyers worldwide.

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