Otterspace Blackout Curtains Named Best Blackout Curtains in Parents Magazine Best for Baby Awards 2026

OtterSpace earns top spot in Parents Best for Baby Awards 2026 for its patented blackout curtain system designed to support sleep.

We designed this system to create a consistent sleep environment that works across nurseries, shared spaces, and travel settings.” — Melissa Smith, Founder and CEO, OtterSpace

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OtterSpace Blackout Curtains have been named Best Blackout Curtains in the Parents Best for Baby Awards 2026 for Nursery Innovation , highlighting its patented blackout curtain system as a notable innovation in nursery and sleep environment design.The annual awards from Parents magazine evaluate products across categories including safety, functionality, and real-world usability for families. OtterSpace was recognized for its approach to addressing one of the most common challenges in infant sleep environments: unwanted light exposure.OtterSpace’s system uses a combination of blackout fabric and patented magnetic Blackout Blocks™ designed to seal light around the edges of windows, an area where traditional blackout curtains often fall short. By reducing ambient light intrusion, the system supports conditions associated with melatonin production and circadian rhythm regulation, helping babies and parents sleep better.“Light exposure, especially at the edges of windows, is one of the most overlooked factors in sleep quality,” said Melissa Smith, neuroscientist and founder of OtterSpace. “We designed this system to create a consistent sleep environment that works across nurseries, shared spaces, and travel settings.”“My baby has a streetlight outside his window. That, plus a bright moon and the snow-covered ground, brightened the room enough that my baby thought it was morning already,” said a mom who tested the curtains. “This isn’t an issue anymore with the Otterspace curtain! In the morning, I can easily remove the blocks and in seconds, let natural light back into the room.”Sleep consultants and caregivers frequently note that controlling light can play a role in establishing more predictable sleep routines for infants and young children. Products that address environmental consistency, such as light and sound, are increasingly considered part of broader sleep support strategies.In addition to nursery use, OtterSpace is designed to be renter-friendly and portable, allowing families to maintain similar sleep conditions across different environments, including travel and temporary living spaces.The recognition reflects a broader shift in consumer focus toward products that combine convenience with evidence-informed design, particularly in early childhood care.About OtterSpaceOtterSpace is a sleep-focused brand founded by neuroscientist Melissa Smith, centered on the principle that darkness is a biological signal essential to healthy sleep. Its patented blackout curtain system is designed to block light from all edges of a window using a magnetic sealing approach. OtterSpace products are used in nurseries, bedrooms, and travel settings to help create consistent sleep environments for families, shift workers, and light-sensitive sleepers.About the awards: Parents Best for Baby Awards are designed to help first-time parents (and seasoned ones!) identify the best pregnancy and baby products. Parent’s expert judges and product testers reviewed and tested the latest and greatest baby gear to simplify your life.

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