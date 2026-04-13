Roots of Resilience: A Culinary Journey Through Civil Rights

Green Earth Travel LLC "Destinations Make a Difference" Donna Zeigfinger CEO Civil Rights tour

Explore the Civil Rights Movement through a transformative vegan journey connecting history, justice, and plant-based culinary traditions.

Every meal is an opportunity to honor our history and nourish our future—connecting justice on the plate and in society."” — Donna Zeigfinger, Green Earth Travel Founder

CABIN JOHN MD 20818-1805, MD, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Donna ZeigfingerGreen Earth Travelinfo@greenearthtravel.com3012295666Green Earth Travel announces a groundbreaking Civil Rights Movement tour that intertwines historical activism with contemporary vegan culinary experiences, connecting the roots of social justice with modern ethical living.Tour HighlightsDates: October 914, 2026Route: Atlanta (GA) → Tuskegee (AL) → Montgomery (AL) → Selma (AL) → Birmingham (AL) → Memphis (TN)Unique Approach: Exploring Civil Rights landmarks while celebrating Black culinary traditions and plantbased innovationDestination JourneyAtlanta, GA: The LaunchpadGuests begin their journey at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, exploring the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement and enjoying a meal at Soul Vegetarian Restaurant, the oldest African American vegan restaurant in the United States.Tuskegee, AL: Educational EmpowermentThe tour explores Tuskegee University's pivotal role in Black education and activism, connecting agricultural heritage with plantbased farming traditions through visits to the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site and George Washington Carver Museum.Montgomery, AL: Resistance and TransformationTravelers will walk in the footsteps of Rosa Parks, experiencing the Civil Rights Memorial Center and local restaurants reimagining Southern cuisine through a plantbased lens.Selma, AL: Bridge to ChangeThe iconic Edmund Pettus Bridge becomes a powerful backdrop for discussing voting rights, community resilience, and sustainable food justice initiatives.Birmingham, AL: Confronting InjusticeParticipants will explore the 16th Street Baptist Church and Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, connecting with Blackowned plantbased restaurants and food entrepreneurs who continue the legacy of social transformation.Memphis, TN: Legacy and RemembranceThe journey concludes at the National Civil Rights Museum, reflecting on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s ultimate sacrifice while experiencing Memphis' emerging plantbased culinary scene.Tour PhilosophyThis extraordinary expedition demonstrates how principles of equality extend from human rights to ethical food choices, creating a powerful narrative of resilience, hope, and transformation.Booking InformationPartner: MEJDI ToursBooking: https://mejditours.com/opentour/civilrightsmovementgreenearthtravel/ Contact: info@greenearthtravel.com | 3012295666About Green Earth TravelGreen Earth Travel specializes in meaningful, sustainable travel experiences that connect travelers with deep cultural and historical narratives.

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