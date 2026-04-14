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National Museum of American Religion calls on administration to be religiously neutral

National Museum of American Religion

NMAR requests that the administration discontinues Christian religious messaging, which is undermining religious freedom in the U.S. and abroad.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Museum of American Religion (NMAR) is a trusted resource for information about how religion and religious freedom have shaped America. Because of recent comments and social media posts by some cabinet members, the Board of Directors recently issued a statement regarding the federal government's religious messaging.

Christopher Quayle Stevenson
National Museum of American Religion, Inc.
+1 540-454-7458
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Animated History of American Religious Freedom

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National Museum of American Religion calls on administration to be religiously neutral

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