Gov. Little veto restores funding for doctor recruitment

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little line-item vetoed House Bill 978 today, restoring funding the Legislature cut for graduate medical education.

House Bill 978 stripped funding for eight current medical residents right in the middle of their committed three-year medical residency.

The veto reinforces Governor Little’s commitment to increasing the number of physicians in Idaho to improve accessibility and affordability of healthcare.

Governor Little’s ENDURING IDAHO plan added nearly $1 million for the Graduate Medical Residency program to support programs already in place that grow Idaho’s healthcare workforce. This is on top of the tens of millions of dollars Idaho will invest to address the physician shortage in the coming years, thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill.

Governor Little’s veto letter is available at this link: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/veto_h-978_2026.pdf