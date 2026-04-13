Applications Open for DNDA26 Awards: Celebrating Humanity-Centered Design for Societal Impact and Global Well-Being

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Global Changemakers Invited to Apply for Societal Impact Awards by June 15, 2026 in Three Award Categories

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Don Norman Design Award (DNDA), a non-profit organization dedicated to collaboratively shaping a better world through humanity-first design, is pleased to announce the opening of applications for the DNDA26 Awards. A signature DNDA initiative, the awards recognize individuals, education groups and organizations driving positive societal change through Humanity-Centered Design (HCD+) and cultivating the next generation of HCD+ leaders.

Every year, a respected international panel of judges carefully evaluates all applications to select Laureates who demonstrate how design can be a catalyst for addressing critical challenges facing humanity and the planet.

The DNDA26 Awards feature three distinct categories:

• Projects: An award contest for teams of early-career individuals who have a project and evidence of its effectiveness for societal impact. The projects must show they are addressing at least one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

• Education for HCD+: Recognition of traditional and non-traditional education programs that have demonstrated successful HCD+ training and have graduates doing HCD+ work.

• Organization: Recognition of organizations that support projects that advance societal well-being.

Top award recipients receive a monetary prize, trophy and the opportunity to showcase their work to the global HCD+ community. All Laureates will be invited to attend the DNDA26 Summit, where their achievements will be highlighted during a special Gala evening event. DNDA Laureates join a distinguished group who represent innovation, impact and visionary thinking, and are committed to improve quality of life and change the world for the better.

DNDA accepts applications from individuals anywhere in the world. Interested applicants can learn more and submit their entries at https://dnda.design/award/.

Important Dates:

• Project Qualifying Application Due: May 17, 2026

• Project Full Application Due: June 15, 2026

• Education and Organization Applications Due: June 15, 2026

About DNDA

The Don Norman Design Award (DNDA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting Humanity-Centered Design worldwide, committed to building an inclusive, responsible future that prioritizes the well-being of all life on Earth. Last year, DNDA celebrated groundbreaking work by 40 project teams, education groups and organizations that take a humanity-centered approach to addressing societal challenges. Our top awards recognized societal impact projects in the United States, Singapore, Colombia, Malaysia and Indonesia. DNDA was inspired by the work of Don Norman, design pioneer, author, educator and champion of humanity-centered design. For more information, please visit dnda.design.

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